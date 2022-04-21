Irish impressive in girls lacrosse opener

Tough schedule requires continued improvement
The temperature had barely squeaked past freezing when Rosemount took to the field for its girls lacrosse season opener Saturday afternoon. So the Irish attacked the Bloomington Jefferson goal as if there was a heat lamp inside.
Rosemount found the net early and often in a 16-2 victory at Irish Stadium. Coach Kelsey Long called it a good start but added the Irish will expect more from themselves with a roster that graduated only one player from a team that finished third in the 2021 state tournament.
The expectations – and the No. 3 state preseason ranking – are “something we’re not really used to,” Long said. “We’ve just recently seen success with this program, and the reason is we have so many strong seniors who have been working toward this.”
But there are plenty of reasons to think the Irish are ready for the spotlight, starting with an offense that includes seniors Ava Whelan, Sayla Lotysz and Emma Duchscherer, each of whom scored at least 50 goals last season. The three combined for 10 of Rosemount’s 16 goals against Jefferson, with Whelan scoring five.
Senior midfielder Koral Hadac had a goal and five assists in the opener. Lotysz had two assists in addition to her three goals, and Tori Carrico and Nessa Carrico scored two goals each.
“We were expecting this to be a game we would learn from,” Long said. “We kind of found where all those kinks are that we can work on in practice and keep building.”
The Irish were 14-5 last season, with four of the five losses to South Suburban Conference rivals Prior Lake and Lakeville South, who ended up playing for the state championship with Prior Lake winning. A 10-9 loss to Lakeville South in the state semifinals denied the Irish a chance to play in the championship game, but they defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10-7 for third place.
One of the things Long said she likes most about the 2022 team is its drive to improve. “They’ve done a great job of being open to new things,” she said. “Even though they have things they do well together, they keep pushing each other and keep trying to find new ways to be successful.”
In the opener, Long said “We didn’t really have our unity down on either side of the field, so that’s something we’ll focus on.”
The Irish, however, were able to keep the ball for long stretches and frequently finished off the possessions with goals. Irish goalkeeper Lexi Carl faced only four shots.
Carl, a transfer from Hastings, replaces Madisen Myers, who was the only senior on the 2021 Rosemount roster. Carl “is on a national team with her club program, so we think we’re going to see really big things from her,” Long said.
And it helps to have experience on defense in front of the new goalie. Seniors Peyton State and Peyton Gullickson, juniors Nicole O’Neil and Caroline Mroczenski are returnees, along with ninth-grader Emma Theisen.
The Irish defeated Lakeville North 23-0 on Tuesday in their South Suburban Conference opener. The schedule ramps up Thursday when Rosemount plays host to No. 2-ranked Lakeville South at 5:30 p.m.
Rosemount will play at Prior Lake on May 3. Later in May the Irish play three consecutive non-conference games against Edina, Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret’s, all of which were in the top seven in the state coaches association preseason poll.
That’s why Rosemount is trying to add some new features to its game this season, Long said, because what the Irish did last year might not be enough.
“We’ll see some great opponents this year,” Long said. “We know we’re going to have tough games and we need to kind of have an arsenal so we can be prepared for whatever comes our way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.