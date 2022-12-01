Irish go through the wringer to reach Prep Bowl

Rosemount goes for the title Friday against Maple Grove
The concept of iron sharpening iron. A philosophy built around excelling in cold-weather, playoff football. And pool workouts at 2 a.m.
Those are just a few of the factors that have Rosemount on the doorstep of a state football championship. The Irish will find out Friday if it’s all been enough when they play Maple Grove in the Class 6A championship game at 7 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams take 12-0 records into the game.
It will be the program’s third state championship game since 2010 and fourth overall (Rosemount won the state large-school title in 1981).
It has been a long journey, going back not just weeks and months, but decades.
Humble beginnings
When Jeff Erdmann arrived in Rosemount in 1999 to teach and coach, the Irish football program was experiencing tough times. Rosemount was one of the state’s top football programs in the 1980s but by the 1990s new District 196 high schools Eagan and Eastview chipped away at Rosemount’s enrollment and its talent pool for athletics. Erdmann, the new head football coach, had fewer than 30 players for his first fall practices.
Progress came gradually, but eventually population grew in Rosemount High School’s new attendance area. Numbers in the athletic programs recovered, and by 2006 the football team reached the state playoffs. The Irish have qualified for state eight times since and regained their status as one of the state’s top large-school football programs.
Playing other highly ranked teams raised Rosemount’s level, especially for the Irish squads that have reached Prep Bowls. Erdmann has described this year’s Rosemount schedule as “brutal,” but the Irish are 3-0 in games against teams that qualified for the Class 6A semifinals, with one more to come Friday against Maple Grove.
“I think that’s the biggest thing, beating quality opponents,” Erdmann said Monday. “When you’re beating teams that are ranked in the top 10 in the state, that means you’re playing at a pretty high level. To have success in the postseason we thought we needed to be able to run the ball, especially in the outdoor games. We’ve done that, and it’s one of the things that turns a really good season into what we’ve done this year.”
Toughening up
Rosemount was 5-5 in 2021, which dissatisfied players and coaches. In the off-season the Irish worked on changing their mindset, knowing that the 2022 regular-season schedule included games with defending Class 6A champion Lakeville South along with traditionally strong programs such as Eden Prairie, Prior Lake and Lakeville North.
The coaches “just told us the most mentally and physically tough teams would win those games,” senior running back Jackson Ganser said. “We had to prepare ourselves for everything that would be thrown our way.”
The Irish put their players through a leadership training course last summer. “In the middle of June we came out around 6 p.m. and they put us through a series of workouts that were the hardest I’ve ever done,” Ganser said. “We all had to be on the same page otherwise we had to restart the whole thing. We got a couple hours of sleep, woke up about 2 a.m. and then had to go to the pool and do some pool workouts. We all had to be on the same page otherwise none of it counted.
“I think that really contributed to the ‘One team, one heartbeat’ that we have.”
Back-to-back victories over Eden Prairie and Lakeville South in late September convinced the players they had turned the corner, Ganser said.
“Our school hasn’t had a good history against Eden Prairie,” said Ganser. “So after we beat them it started to click in our heads that this could be an amazing team. Then the following week when we won after a brutal game against Eden Prairie was when everyone got super-excited.”
Defense playing its part
The passing game is entertaining but in recent years Class 6A football has gone in the opposite direction, emphasizing rushing and defense, particularly in the playoffs. It’s a formula Eden Prairie has used to win 11 state championships. Lakeville South switched to a run-based attack and reached the state semifinals in four consecutive playoffs, winning the Class 6A championship in 2021.
Rosemount’s offense has spread formations, but for most of the postseason the Irish’s attack has resembled Lakeville South’s Power-T with three running backs and two tight ends. Combine that with perhaps the best defense in Class 6A and the Irish have been difficult to beat in low-scoring games.
The Irish have allowed just 6.9 points per game, fewest of any Class 6A team. Rosemount also led the enrollment class in points allowed in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when it was one of three 6A teams to finish undefeated.
Maple Grove also plays strong defense, allowing 11.5 per game. The Crimson are explosive too, scoring 24 points or more in its first 11 victories before a grind-it-out 14-7 win over Lakeville South in the state semifinals.
The focal point of Maple Grove’s offense is easy to spot but tough to stop. Quarterback Jacob Kilzer is the Crimson’s leading rusher with 1,228 yards and has passed for 1,222. He has completed 63 percent of his throws.
“When you have a running quarterback that can throw it accurately, that’s a dangerous guy,” Rosemount defensive coordinator Parc Williams said. “Everything runs through him, and they try to put him in space as much as possible to run and pass it. They have other talented kids they distribute the ball to equally and they’re physical up front. It’s a well-rounded offense, not a lot of holes.”
The Irish defense has made things difficult for opponents that like to run as well as those that throw frequently. They have individual standouts such as defensive end Hayden Bills, linebacker Kade Gilbertson and defensive back Chance Swansson, but the unit’s success has depended on a group dynamic, Williams said.
“What we saw in the weightroom all summer were dedicated kids that were willing to sacrifice their own personal wants and needs for the good of the team,” Williams said. “It’s been a real joy to watch them play team defense. Certain kids star one week and the next week maybe they’re not, or maybe they’re not even on the field depending on what the opponent’s doing. That hasn’t mattered to them. The willingness and selflessness, that’s No. 1 with this group.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.