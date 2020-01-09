Two more meets coming up this week
Rosemount’s girls and Eagan’s boys were the winning teams in a South Suburban Conference Nordic skiing meet Jan. 2 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
Two skiers from the combined Lakeville North/South program, Brianne Brewster and Hayden Zoll, took first individually in the 5.7-kilometer classic-stride race.
The Rosemount girls’ victory was their third in three conference varsity races – one contested in classic, one in freestyle and one relay. The Irish tied Eastview for first place in the relay meet in mid-December.
In the Jan. 2 meet, Rosemount didn’t have a skier among the top seven finishers but had five that placed among the next seven. That was good for a seven-point victory over Eastview. Lakeville finished fourth, Burnsville fifth and the Eagan/ISD 196 team was seventh.
Sophomore Lydia Jacobson (eighth, 19 minutes, 54 seconds), senior Regan Hansen (ninth, 20:00), junior Makayla Bishop (11th, 20:26), junior Ella Lovin (13th, 20:56) and ninth-grader Kayley Riley (14th, 20:58), were the top five skiers for Rosemount and counted toward the Irish’s team score.
Eastview senior Gabby Kraemer was fourth in 18:45. Josie Roberts (sixth), Emily Percival (12th) and Claire Nack (15th) also placed in the top 15 individually for the Lightning.
Brewster, a senior, won the girls classic race in 18:05, 21 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Her Lakeville teammate, sophomore Grete Engels, was third in 18:30. But Lakeville’s next finisher tied for 27th.
Seniors Molly Willmert and Kaitlyn Qualley were 17th and 18th for the Burnsville girls. Eagan/ISD 196 sophomore Olivia Matsoff had a top-10 finish, placing fifth in 19:14.
Eagan won convincingly in the boys race, finishing 28 points ahead of second-place Prior Lake. Lakeville took third, ISD 196 (Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount) took fourth and Burnsville placed sixth.
Lakeville’s Zoll won the boys individual race in 16:25, two seconds ahead of Eagan junior Sam Abbott. All five of the Eagan skiers who counted toward the Wildcats’ team total finished in the top 11, and Eagan also had skiers in 12th, 19th and 21st.
Eagan juniors Sam Marshall and Mike Marshall were fifth and sixth in the boys face. Sam finished in 16:59 and Mike in 17:02. Senior Brian Dilla was ninth in 17:05 and senior Cullen Grannes was 11th in 17:20. The finishes for Wildcats Eric Josephson (12th), Thomas Valusek (19th) and Arlen Hegenbarth (21st) would have counted for any other team in the meet but weren’t used for Eagan’s team score.
Senior George Grunklee of ISD 196 placed fourth in 16:34. Lakeville senior Doug Swenson was 10th in 17:16. Darren Wong was Burnsville’s top finisher, placing 13th in 17:51. Other top-20 individuals included Lakeville’s Ben Drangstveit (16th), Brenan Clendening of ISD 196 (18th) and Wyatt Hall of Lakeville (20th).
The South Suburban Conference has two Nordic meets this week – a 5K freestyle race at Hyland Recreation Area in Bloomington at 4 p.m. Thursday and a True Team classic and freestyle meet at Valleywood Golf Course at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Mesabi East Invitational
Lakeville and Burnsville on Saturday sent teams to the Mesabi East Invitational, held on the Giants Ridge course in Biwabik that also will be the site of the state meet in February.
Forest Lake swept the boys and girls team championships. Lakeville was 18th and Burnsville tied for 40th in the boys meet. In the girls team standings, Lakeville was 14th and Burnsville 34th.
Lakeville’s Brianne Brewster was second in the 5K girls race, finishing in 17:15.2. Grete Engels was Lakeville’s top finisher in girls classic, taking 18th.
Top finishers for the Burnsville girls were Molly Willmert, 50th in freestyle, and Monica Dihn, 99th in classic.
Hayden Zoll finished 22nd in freestyle and Doug Swenson was 37th in classic to lead the Lakeville boys. Burnsville’s Darren Wong was 67th in the boys classic race, with Zachary Warns taking 99th in the freestyle race.
