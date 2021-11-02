Irish girls rout Elk River in state soccer tourney

Oliver’s hat trick propels Rosemount to semifinals
There is no question Rosemount put pressure on itself to reach the state girls soccer semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Irish have admitted it. Instead of causing them to tighten up, it appears to have made them play with even more purpose.
Elk River is the most recent team to face the Irish’s wrath as Rosemount scored twice in the first 15 minutes and cruised to a 4-0 victory in the Class 3A quarterfinals Oct. 28 at Eden Prairie High School. Next up is a semifinal game against Centennial at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the winner facing Edina or Stillwater in the championship game at 8 a.m. Saturday.
“I think (going to U.S. Bank Stadium) is good motivation,” Rosemount coach Gretchen Stramel said. “A lot of them have had a taste of it and want to go back. They want to do it right this time. They’ve taken second (2016) and they’ve taken third (2019).”
The last time the Irish were in the state tournament, Centennial ended their state championship hopes with a 2-1 victory in the semifinals. The 11 current Rosemount players that were on the roster two years ago remember and have talked about wanting a chance to avenge that defeat. It won’t be easy. Centennial is 18-1, Rosemount 19-1.
Rosemount is on a 12-game winning streak during which it has outscored opponents 55-0. Elk River (11-6-3) came in with a reputation as a scrappy team that stays in games, but two early goals by Irish junior forward Jessica Oliver took the Elks out of the game early. Rosemount is the only opponent to defeat Elk River by more than two goals this season.
Oliver scored again in the second half, and Ava Grate also had a goal. Taylor Heimerl and Rilyn Rintoul had two assists each.
It was the first varsity hat trick of Oliver’s career. Good time for it, it seems. “I agree,” Oliver said, laughing. She now leads a balanced Rosemount attack with 15 goals, but three other players have at least 10.
“We have a lot of good offensive players so if I have the ball I can drop it and all our midfielders are really good at shooting,” said Oliver, Rosemount’s center forward. “We have a lot of options and we always find a way to find the back of the net. It’s whoever’s there, and tonight I happened to be there and I finished it. The whole team did so well at finding feet and connecting with passes.”
Stramel also considered it significant that assists were awarded on all four Rosemount goals. “The most impressive thing is they came off beautiful crosses,” she said. “It’s that team combination play that makes us dangerous and successful.”
Rosemount kept the pressure on Elk River most of the game. The few times the Elks threatened, the Irish defense and goalkeeper Jordan Hecht defused the situation quickly and efficiently. Hecht now has 18 shutouts.
The defense, led by senior captains Joey Edgar, Ashley Herold and Nora Garrett, “are a brick wall back there. Nobody gets through them,” Oliver said.
Oliver said the Irish didn’t mind putting pressure on themselves to reach the state semifinals. There was no state tournament last year because of the pandemic but Rosemount would have missed out on it after being upset 1-0 by Eagan in the Section 3AA championship game.
“This is what we’ve been working for,” Oliver said. “A lot of pressure has been on since last season and the previous season because we were expected to go. Having that expectation from the whole school, we have to not get cocky about it. We had to work hard and it really paid off.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.