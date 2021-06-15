Rosemount qualifies for state for the first time
Rosemount makes its first appearance in the state girls lacrosse tournament Wednesday, and a glance at the Irish’s roster suggests it might not be their last.
Scan the list and you’ll find exactly one senior, goalie Madisen Myers. Myers has played every minute of every game in 2021 and will be difficult to replace next season. “I’m hoping we can find the right person (in net) because it’s only up from here,” coach Kelsey Long said. “They’re all juniors and sophomores. We have another year or two with them and we’re excited about that.”
Don’t interpret that to mean the Irish are writing off their state tournament chances this year. They’re 12-4 and seeded third at state. Their losses are to the top three teams in the state rankings – Edina, Prior Lake (twice) and Lakeville South.
Rosemount plays Maple Grove, unseeded but 15-1 overall, in the state quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stillwater High School. If Rosemount wins it could get a rematch with Lakeville South in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday, also at Stillwater. Lakeville South plays Hill-Murray in the quarterfinals.
The top three seeds – Prior Lake, Lakeville South and Rosemount – know each other well from their games in the South Suburban Conference, where they were the top three teams in this year’s standings.
Long said the Irish could benefit from seeing most of the state tournament attention go to 2019 state champion Prior Lake, and Lakeville South, whose only loss this season was to Prior Lake.
“Honestly, I think we do better as underdogs,” Long said. “But that’s something we had to adjust to this year because we weren’t underdogs very often. Being able to play with that pressure, knowing we’re a top team, will only help us if we have to dig out of a hole against one of the better teams.”
Rosemount wasn’t in a hole in its Section 3 championship game against Henry Sibley/Gentry Academy on June 10 but had to hang on late in the game for a 13-12 victory. The Irish led 13-9 late in the second half but the Warriors rallied for three goals and regained possession in the final minute. They put the ball on the stick of junior midfielder Jaylen Rosga, a 71-goal scorer and University of Maryland commit. The Irish were able to keep two defenders between Rosga and the goal, and Rosga could not take a shot before time expired.
“We’ve been preparing for them since midway through the season,” Long said. “We were expecting to see them in the finals. We knew they had some big, heavy hitters but we just felt in general we had more of a cohesive team.”
Statistics appear to back up Long’s belief. Rosemount has six players with at least 20 goals, three of whom – Ava Whelan, Sayla Lotysz and Emma Duchscherer – have more than 40.
“We’re a team with a capital ’T’,” Long said. “You can see by our stats we don’t have one leading scorer, we have (seven) in double digits. It’s been a team effort in everything we do.
“We get excited when somebody else does well. It doesn’t have to be one person’s goal, it’s the whole team’s goal.”
Whelan had four goals, Duchscherer three and Koral Hadac and Lotysz two each in the victory over Henry Sibley/Gentry Academy, the Irish’s only close game of the Section 3 playoffs after one-sided victories over Simley and Park of Cottage Grove.
Some teams had to almost completely rebuild their varsity teams after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic. For Rosemount, the lost season was inconvenient and annoying, but not crippling.
“Half of our team is returning varsity. They were starting as freshmen, so we were prepared for this moment and we knew it was our best shot with our senior goalie, Madisen,” Long said. “It was just a matter of putting the pieces together and bringing the girls up who hadn’t been on varsity yet and getting them acclimated without that 2020 season.
