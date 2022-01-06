Victory over South tightens SSC basketball race
Expectations soared for Rosemount’s girls basketball team this year, which tends to happen when you come within seconds of winning a state championship the previous season.
Things didn’t start quite the way the Irish hoped when they won just one of their first five games, but things have settled down since. They now have won five in a row, including Tuesday’s 58-40 home-court victory over South Suburban Conference co-leader Lakeville South.
Rosemount, the 2021 Class 4A runner-up, played its first four games against teams currently in the top 10 of the state rankings, including unbeatens Hopkins and Minnetonka. A couple of losses came on last-second baskets.
“Minnetonka was a one-point game with a minute 30 to go,” coach Chris Orr said. “St. Michael (-Albertville), we had a 15-point lead with 15 minutes to go and they hit a shot with 10 seconds left to beat us. Prior Lake, we lost on a buzzer-beater.
“It’s not like we were playing bad. We were playing well and competing, but not really executing. A lot of these girls played last year, but in different roles. They proved to themselves we can play with those teams and getting the Stillwater win (68-65 on Dec. 9) was big as well because it proved we could beat those teams.”
Since losing to Prior Lake 48-47 on Dec. 14, Rosemount has defeated Park of Cottage Grove in a non-conference game, won handily in two games at the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester and beat two of the South Suburban’s three co-leaders (Shakopee and Lakeville South) decisively.
On Tuesday, Rosemount held Lakeville South to 14 first-half points in building a 12-point lead. The lead grew in the second half before the Irish removed their starters.
Lakeville South, which entered the game unbeaten in conference play, remained in a tie for first despite the loss. The Rosemount victory and Shakopee’s 68-43 victory over Prior Lake left South, Shakopee and Prior Lake tied for first in the league at 3-1. Rosemount and Lakeville North are 2-1 in conference play.
“The first half we missed some layups and free throws, but we stuck with it and executed,” Orr said. “The second half, we really executed.
“I love watching them. They’re fun to coach because they play so well together. They share the basketball. They don’t care about who gets the points, although some of them probably should shoot a little more.”
The Irish spread around the scoring against Lakeville South, with six players scoring at least six points and four reaching double figures. Guards Nicole O’Neil and Ava Thompson scored 12 each, and forward Tayah Leenderts and guard Alexa Ratzlaff had 10 each. Ratzlaff, O’Neil and Leenderts all average at least 12 points a game.
Several Rosemount players, including O’Neil, Thompson and Ratzlaff, have three-point range and permission to shoot. “Tayah helps with that a lot,” Orr said. “Most teams place a little emphasis on trying to take her away and that opens up the outside. If it’s a great shot for us, they need to be able to shoot. We can’t hesitate.”
Lakeville South (4-6 overall) defeated Apple Valley, Eagan and Lakeville North in its first three conference games, getting consistent play and double-digit scoring averages from senior guard Ally Schultz and sophomore guard Finley Ohnstad. Ohnstad led South with 11 points against Rosemount, but the Cougars could not make up for their slow start offensively.
“We did a great job of communicating, being in the right position and trusting each other,” Orr said. “And we did a really good job of rebounding.”
For most of South Suburban Conference girls basketball history, the top teams have been Eastview, Lakeville North and, more recently, Farmington. There might be an opportunity for somebody else to grab the conference title this year, and the Irish and Cougars definitely are aware of it.
“One thing that’s eluded us is (the conference championship),” Orr said. “Our players want that. They know it’s not the end-all, but it’s something that’s on the whiteboard and a goal for our team.”
Hoops for Hearts
Players on both teams wore “Hoops for Hearts” T-shirts as part of a fundraiser for the American Heart Association that took place during Tuesday’s game. This was the fourth year of the fundraiser, which started after Orr survived a cardiac arrest while working at the school March 3, 2017. A colleague, Tracy Cassano, started CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) was used to shock his heart back into rhythm. Orr had a stent installed in an artery he described as “99 percent blocked.” He missed one game, but only one.
Since it started, the event has raised money for AEDs at the Irish Sports Dome and Hope Fieldhouse, and is currently raising money to install another one at Rosemount High School. Volunteers from the Cardiac Arrest Survivors Network and Rosemount High School’s health careers classes conducted CPR demonstrations during Tuesday’s game.
If interested in donating, contact Orr at Chris.Orr@district196.org or contact the Rosemount Girls Basketball Booster Club via Venmo at @IrishGBB and put “Hoops for Hearts” in the memo line.
