Victory over Centennial sets up rematch with Eden Prairie
Rosemount’s players have watched other football teams play at U.S. Bank Stadium. Now the Irish will experience it for themselves.
A 27-0 victory over Centennial on Thursday night not only kept the Irish unbeaten (11-0) but sends them to downtown Minneapolis for the state Class 6A semifinals. Their reward is a rematch with Eden Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
Rosemount and Eden Prairie played in Week 4 of the regular season, with the Irish winning 14-7.
It took a little while for the Irish’s rushing game to rev up, but their defense and special teams gave them the lead in the state quarterfinal game at Stillwater High School. Rosemount forced Centennial to punt on the game’s first possession, but Irish senior Lucas Klinkner blocked it and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown.
In the second quarter, Chance Swansson’s punt return put Rosemount in Centennial territory. A long run by quarterback Landon Danner moved the ball to the 3-yard line, and Jake Schimmel eventually ran it in from the 2.
Centennial (8-3) had the ball most of the first half, but couldn’t turn the possession time into points. The Cougars lost the ball on downs inside the Rosemount 25 when Irish defensive lineman Hayden Bills broke through, pressured the quarterback and forced an incompletion.
Rosemount executed a seven-minute touchdown drive to open the third quarter. Every play was on the ground until the Irish faced fourth and three at the Centennial 25. After calling timeout, they called their only pass of the game, with Danner finding Bills, now playing tight end, at the 10. Bills ran it in from there.
Rosemount’s final touchdown was a 43-yard run by Danner in the fourth quarter.
The shutout was Rosemount’s third of the season and second in the playoffs. The Irish are averaging approximately seven points allowed per game.
Eden Prairie (9-2) advanced to the semifinals with a 28-12 victory over Shakopee, gaining revenge for one of their regular-season losses. Shakopee defeated Eden Prairie 31-14 on Oct. 8.
Rosemount and Eden Prairie met in the 2022 regular season, and the teams have some recent postseason history as well. In 2019, the Irish defeated Eden Prairie 18-17 in a Class 6A second-round game, scoring a two-point conversion in overtime to win.
This is the first time Rosemount has advanced to the state semifinals since 2013 at the Metrodome. Rosemount defeated Roseville 35-28 in the Class 6A semifinals before losing to Eden Prairie 28-7 in the championship game.
The other two Class 6A semifinalists will be determined Friday. Defending Class 6A champion Lakeville South (8-2) plays Stillwater (9-1) at 7 p.m. at Eden Prairie High School. Maple Grove (10-0), the other remaining undefeated team in Class 6A, faces East Ridge (7-3) at Chanhassen High. Winners of Friday’s quarterfinal games meet in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Class 6A championship game is Friday, Dec. 2.
Check back later for more about Rosemount’s state quarterfinal victory.
