After several close calls, girls soccer team secures the title
With their victory over Edina in the state championship game, Rosemount’s players finally could cross the first two letters off their #UnfinishedBusiness hashtag.
“I look back, and it’s just been so fun,” senior defender Olivia Bohl said after the Irish defeated Edina 1-0 in the Class 3A girls soccer final Nov. 4. “It’s been fun playing with my best friends and playing with new people. And I just felt like, out of my four seasons (on varsity), this has definitely been our most solid, most consistent, and one that we’ve played the most as a team rather than individually.”
The hashtag sprang from a series of close-but-not-quite finishes. Rosemount has been at four of the last six state tournaments; its finishes in the previous three were second, third and fourth.
Each time the Irish went to the state tournament believing they had a legitimate chance to win, but something – usually a timely play executed by a quality opponent – got in the way.
The 2022 season would be the last shot for a group of 13 Rosemount seniors, including five – Bohl, Taylor Heimerl, Shay Payne, Jordan Hecht and Ava Grate – who had been on varsity since ninth grade (Grate was unable to play this season because of a knee injury suffered during the summer).
“Last year was heartbreaking,” senior goalkeeper Jordan Hecht said, referring to a 1-0 loss to Centennial in the 2021 Class 3A semifinals. “We had one more shot and we all knew it.”
As skilled and explosive as Rosemount has been during its recent run, it might have been defense that finally put the Irish over the top. Rosemount (21-1) allowed only five goals all season and gave up more than one goal in only one game – a 2-0 loss to Stillwater in early September that the Irish avenged in the state semifinals with a 1-0 victory. They shut out 18 opponents.
Edina coach Katie Aafedt said she believed the Hornets (16-5-1) controlled play for much of the state final at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the statistics showed them with no shots on goal.
The Irish “played their center back deep, which cut off our speed up top,” Aafedt said. “And they’re organized, so credit to them.”
Hecht’s ability to punt the ball to the other half of the field also kept Rosemount out of trouble. “It put us on our heels because she was dropping them 60 yards away,” Aafedt said.
“We really had to respect Edina’s offense because they are very fast,” Rosemount coach Gretchen Stramel said. “And when the ball’s on their foot, they’re very dangerous. So it was about making sure our defense was high-pressure the entire time. After we scored, it also gave us the opportunity to put Taylor (Heimerl) back a little more defensively than we typically would because she’s a great defender.”
Stramel gave junior defender Ava Thompson credit for limiting Edina’s opportunities with good positioning and a physical presence. “She’s a great defender and an even better basketball player,” Stramel said. “She knows how to mark and stay close to somebody.”
Heimerl, Rosemount’s leading scorer with 20 goals and 18 assists, scored the only goal the Irish needed in the state championship game. After the Irish intercepted an Edina throw-in the ball went to Payne, who found Heimerl in position to score from close range.
The two players also collaborated on Rosemount’s goal in its 1-0 victory over Stillwater in the Class 3A semifinals Nov. 2. That time it was Payne scoring and Heimerl assisting.
“We’re usually on the same wavelength,” Payne said. “(Heimerl) knows there’s a chance if I can get the ball, and I know if I can make a play she’s going to be there.”
Rosemount’s last game of the 2021 season was a 4-0 loss to Edina in the Class 3A third-place game. Stramel said the Irish did not draw anything from that game to help them in this year’s state final. “We’d like to forget that game,” she said with a grin.
Bohl recalled some of the current Irish players watching the Rosemount varsity as seventh-graders and picturing themselves winning the state championship. She remembered it again at halftime of the state final last week.
“At halftime we were saying it’s the last 40 minutes in an Irish jersey” for the seniors, Bohl said. “Let’s close it out. And let’s get the blue ribbon around our necks.”
State tourney notes
• Hecht, Heimerl, Bohl and Payne were named to the all-tournament team, as was Lakeville South forward Avery Heinz. Lakeville South won the Section 1 championship to reach state, where the Cougars lost to Stillwater 1-0 in the first round.
• The five Rosemount seniors who have been on varsity four years all will play for Division I college teams next year. Heimerl will sign with Minnesota, Hecht will play for Army, Payne will play at Denver, Bohl is headed to Northern Iowa and Grate will go to South Dakota State. Also going on to Division I soccer is forward Rilyn Rintoul, who signed with Kansas State this week.
• This was Rosemount’s eighth appearance in the state tournament. Four have occurred since 2016. The first trip was in 1984, and Rosemount teams reached state three years in a row from 1995 through 1997.
