Mounds View rallies to win Class 3A boys soccer championship
Others might have been surprised that Rosemount and Mounds View were the last two teams standing in the Class 3A boys soccer tournament, but Rosemount coach Todd Farrington wasn’t.
“No offense to any of the other teams and their coaches. I’m friends with many of them,” Farrington said. “But when we knew the eight teams in the state tournament I said right away Mounds View’s the top team. I worked with a couple of their players at Minnesota Thunder Academy. They’re dynamite men and players.”
The Irish went into the playoffs unheralded – no surprise, given their 4-6-3 record at the time – but Farrington and his players sensed in midseason that something was building. It turned into a wave that swept them into the state championship game for the first time in school history.
Then on Saturday, two teams that were out of the top 10 in the final Class 3A state ranking put on a memorable championship game. Mounds View, down two goals in the first half, rallied for a 3-2 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium, scoring the winner with less than six minutes to play.
Mounds View has been a frequent state tournament qualifier, but its only other championship was in 1977. Rosemount was playing in the state boys tourney for the third time.
Coming back from two goals down is unusual in any soccer game, never mind when a championship is on the line.
“I was telling the boys at halftime this is one for the ages if we can pull it off and come back,” Mounds View coach Joe Warren said. “We have not been down two goals all year, so it was foreign territory for us. (Rosemount) took it to us, which we expected, but these guys are very resilient and persistent.”
Farrington said he thought it was important for the Irish to jump to an early lead, which they did. Junior forward Reid Wolf ran onto a cross from Andres Delgado and headed it into the corner to put the Irish ahead 6 minutes, 27 seconds into the game.
Delgado factored into the Irish’s second goal as well, sending a free kick in the direction of Rosemount’s Nicholas Wenthe and a Mounds View player, both of whom went up for it. The ball deflected into the Mustangs’ net and eventually was scored as an own goal.
“We knew we had to get quick counters on them, try to get inside their outside backs,” Farrington said. “We did that well the first half.”
Sam Hoyt’s goal in the 38th minute allowed Mounds View to settle down – and might have unsettled Rosemount in the process.
Mounds View’s Warren called it “a momentum-changer.”
Farrington agreed. “There’s a big difference between a two-goal lead and a one-goal lead. We were a little afraid,” he said.
Hoyt’s second goal of the game tied it with 25 minutes remaining. Late in the second half a free kick got through a crowd of players in front of the Rosemount goal and came to Henry Elias, who converted for the game-winner.
Rosemount, which didn’t move above .500 until winning the Class 3A, Section 3 championship game, finished 9-7-3.
“Our trainer the other day on the bus ride home made the comment we have more wins in the postseason than we did all regular season,” Farrington said with a chuckle.
Farrington and senior captain Isaac Lewis cited chemistry issues common with high school varsity teams whose players come from various club programs. “It’s the same for every team, but for some reason we had trouble getting our wheels spinning early in the year,” Farrington said. “In our game against Lakeville North (a 1-0 loss Sept. 16), I could see it in their eyes. They believed in what we were trying to do.”
There was one more loss to Farmington on Sept. 18 before Rosemount went 7-3-1 in its final 11 games. A scoreless tie against No. 2-ranked Lakeville South in the final game of the regular season reinforced the Irish’s belief they could compete.
“We became a real team,” Wolf said. “We moved the ball around. We moved forward as a team rather than being a one-striker team. When we started winning, it just kept growing and growing.”
So too did the crowds. An estimated 1,300 Rosemount students attended the Irish’s 2-1 victory over Duluth East in the Class 3A semifinals Nov. 3, where Lewis’ goal at 17:10 of the first half ended up being the game-winner. Dante Shannon also scored for the Irish.
“Thirteen hundred people here was just fantastic,” Lewis said. “It boosted our confidence – not just me, but the whole team.”
Rosemount girls
Rosemount High School students hoped to watch both of their varsity soccer teams play in state championship games, and they almost got their wish.
The Irish’s Class 3A girls semifinal game against Centennial appeared headed to overtime before Cougars midfielder Allyson Hamski scored on a 25-yard blast with 41 seconds remaining to win it 1-0 on Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The shot dipped just enough to slip under the crossbar, out of the reach of Rosemount goalkeeper Jordan Hecht.
Centennial also eliminated Rosemount in overtime in the semifinals of the 2019 state tournament.
Hecht made a diving save on a penalty kick in the 60th minute to keep the game scoreless. Rosemount had some scoring opportunities in the second half but couldn’t get any of them past Cougars goalie Jordan Metz, who had seven saves for the game.
Rosemount averaged 4.4 goals through its first 20 games, but the scoring magic ran out at the most inopportune time. The Irish (19-3) had not been shut out all season until the state semifinals. Then they went scoreless in a 4-0 loss to Edina in the Class 3A third-place game Nov. 5 in West St. Paul.
The Hornets, who went into the tournament undefeated and seeded first, lost to Stillwater 3-2 in the semifinals. Stillwater went on to defeat Centennial 1-0 in the championship game Saturday.
Rosemount has played in three of the last five state girls tournaments, reaching at least the semifinals in each. The Irish finished second in 2016, third in 2019 and fourth this year.
