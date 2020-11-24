Rosemount routs East Ridge, finishes as one of three unbeatens in Class 6A
In a football season filled with uncertainty, Rosemount was certain of two things – the Irish had the best defense in the state, led by the best player in the state.
The season ended prematurely, after just two rounds of the playoffs, and other teams feel strongly about their own players. But following two lopsided postseason victories in which the Irish didn’t allow a point, their response to doubters is, prove us wrong.
Rosemount routed East Ridge 42-0 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs last Friday, closing a 6-0 season. The team shut out four of its six opponents and didn’t allow a point in the first half all year.
Two other Class 6A teams won Friday to finish undefeated – Lakeville South (8-0) and Eden Prairie (7-0). The argument about which undefeated team is best could go on for years.
The Irish’s case would be built on defense, which might be the best in Jeff Erdmann’s time at Rosemount, where he took over as head coach in 1999. The Irish allowed the fewest points (20) in Class 6A.
“I thought we had the best defense in 6A,” Erdmann said. “The one group I could compare it to is our 2010 team, which went to the state finals.”
But even a stout defense on a 13-1 team couldn’t pitch a shutout that year, let alone four in six games.
With COVID-19 concerns making every player on every team week-to-week, successful teams needed depth, which the Irish had. They also had a game-changer in senior safety Jake Ratzlaff, who Erdmann considers the best high school player in Minnesota. Ratzlaff could end up playing in the Big Ten Conference – if he chooses football, that is, because Division I hockey remains an option.
Ratzlaff is a four-year starter, a rarity for large-school football. “I don’t think anybody else in the state impacts a game in as many ways as Jake does, and we’ve never had a player like that before,” Erdmann said.
Ratzlaff had 14 tackles (six unassisted) in the East Ridge game and caught a 46-yard pass from Jordan Modrynski for the Irish’s final touchdown.
After defeating Anoka 35-0 in a first-round Class 6A playoff game Nov. 17, the Irish were told to expect East Ridge (4-2) to be the best team they have faced all season. That might well have been the case, and yet the Irish still turned it into a blowout with 25 second-quarter points.
Modrynski threw touchdown passes to Sam Kuseske (two), Noah Loehr and Ratzlaff, and also threw a two-point conversion pass to Sean Sullivan. Terence Campbell had a 3-yard touchdown run and Leyton Simmering kicked two field goals.
East Ridge lost its starting quarterback to a positive COVID-19 test the day before the game, but Rosemount was shorthanded as well. Among regulars missing the final game were top running back Christian Graske and quarterback Riley Gruenes, a senior who split time at the position with Modrynski.
Modrynski thrived when receiving a chance to run the offense full-time, throwing for four touchdowns. The offense in general was an emerging force for Rosemount. The Irish had just started to show what they could do on offense when the season was halted, Erdmann said.
“At the start of the year we had 14 days where we couldn’t practice because we were in quarantine,” the coach said. “Think of what we could have been as a team in terms of performance and execution if we had those days.”
The Irish were able to work through it because they had talent; Erdmann said there are as many as half a dozen future Division I and Division II college players on the roster. They also were determined not to let the stops and starts of a pandemic-affected season get to them.
“I think one of the biggest strengths of this team was the camaraderie,” Erdmann said. “They were put in a horrible situation, but they were happy to have the opportunity to compete. They really enjoyed being around each other and supported each other.”
They put up with a lot – four games in 15 days, an inconsistent practice schedule, and the absence of the head coach for the two playoff games. Erdmann’s family was in quarantine, keeping him off the sideline and forcing him to watch live streams and post updates to social media accounts.
“Those are the first games I’ve missed in 30 years,” he said.
The victory over East Ridge brought the Irish a section championship trophy. Erdmann watched the ceremony on FaceTime. Outside linebackers coach Drew Storley was acting head coach.
Storley, like many assistants on the coaching staff, has been at Rosemount for years. The situation was far from ideal, yet the Irish made it look seamless.
“It’s a lot like our football team – next man up,” Erdmann said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of our coaching staff for the way they’ve handled this whole season.”
