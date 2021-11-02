Irish continue their improbable soccer dream

Shootout victory sends Rosemount to state semifinals
The key, Leyton Simmering said, is making yourself look big and scary.
Except he wasn’t talking about Halloween costumes. He was discussing his approach to the shootouts that often decide high school soccer playoff games.
“When you go out there you just try to be a big presence,” the Rosemount goalkeeper said. He was, not only in the shootout but in the 100 minutes that preceded it as Rosemount defeated Edina 2-1 in the Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinals Oct. 27.
He’s not supposed to move side to side before the shooter strikes the ball, but Simmering bounced up and down, waving his arms. It might have had an effect as Edina failed to convert on its first three attempts. Two missed the net and Simmering made a diving stop on the other.
Rosemount’s first two shooters, Reid Wolf and Isaac Lewis, converted. Aiden Phou’s goal sent Rosemount to the state quarterfinals, where the Irish will play No. 2 seed Duluth East in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The winner advances to the championship game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to face Rochester Mayo or Mounds View. The third-place game is 9 a.m. Thursday at West St. Paul Athletics Center.
Rosemount is making its third state tournament appearance and first since 2014. It seems odd that the Irish (8-6-3) only last week ensured they can’t finish the season with a losing record, but that only adds to their underdog story.
“They’ve been battlers all year,” coach Todd Farrington said. “There were times in the season we would play beautiful football and we just wouldn’t get the results we wanted.”
The Irish just kept working, their coach said.
“Coming into the season nobody thought we’d do much because we graduated so many seniors,” he said.” This team is filled with first-year seniors (playing varsity). I’m so dang proud of these guys. I love them to pieces.”
Edina (13-4-3) scored in the first three minutes of the state quarterfinal game. Rosemount continued to fight and by the second half was creating chances. Lewis knocked in a loose ball in front of the Edina net in the 52nd minute to tie the game.
“We knew at halftime we were keeping the ball really well and we knew if we continued to do that we would get those opportunities,” Farrington said. “We’re not a team that scores a lot of goals, but we’re a team that fights hard and keeps the ball really well.”
Then the Irish put their state tournament future in the hands of their shootout players – and Simmering, who was taking part in a shootout for the first time. Rosemount had been in one other shootout this postseason against Apple Valley in the Class 3A, Section 3 semifinals but Simmering was not available because of his football obligations. He’s the kicker and punter for Rosemount’s football team, which was playing Prior Lake the same day as the section soccer game against Apple Valley. Simmering has committed to kick for the University of North Dakota football team.
“He’s so athletic and fearless,” Farrington said. “I’m proud of all of them and super-proud of him to step up in a moment like that. He hasn’t played a lot of club soccer. Ethan (Olson), the goalie for Edina tonight, plays at the highest level we have in Minnesota for club soccer, and Leyton doesn’t. Leyton is just a special athlete.”
Simmering said he felt he was prepared. “We do shootouts every day in practice, but it’s not nearly like this because there’s so much at stake.”
He also, of course, was elated. “This feels amazing,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to do it with any other team.”
By defeating Edina, Rosemount got to continue its journey from South Suburban Conference also-ran to state championship contender.
Reminded that the Irish finished seventh in the SSC before starting their playoff run, Farrington said, “how about that? Go Irish.”
