Rosemount softball finishes with 19-game winning streak
In a season when younger players helped propel Rosemount into the high softball elite, it stood to reason that a sophomore would deliver her team's biggest hit of the year.
A fifth-inning grand slam by sophomore first baseman Paige Zender broke open a one-run game as the Irish defeated Forest Lake 5-1 in the state Class 4A softball championship game Wednesday in North Mankato.
Rosemount, 24-1, ended the season on a 19-game winning streak and was especially dominant in the playoffs. The team won all seven of its section and state tournament games by at least three runs.
The championship is the school's third in softball. Rosemount also won the state tournament in 1979 and 2006. The 2006 championship also marked the last time Rosemount had been in the state tournament.
After defeating Lakeville North 6-2 and Centennial in the first two rounds of the state tourney on Tuesday, Rosemount was matched against a Forest Lake team that defeated the top two seeds in Class 4A, Stillwater and Chanhassen. The Irish jumped in front in the third inning when a single by Zender scored Izzy Yahr.
It was still 1-0 in the fifth inning when Rosemount put runners on second and third after a walk to Macy Fry and a double by Yahr. The next batter, sophomore pitcher Jessa Snippes, has an average above .600, so the Rangers chose to walk her.
The risk for Forest Lake was that the intentional walk loaded the bases for Zender, the Irish's cleanup hitter who had driven in the game's only run. Zender drove the ball over the fence in center field to make it 5-0.
Snippes, the winning pitcher, held Forest Lake to four hits and struck out 10.
Rosemount was not ranked first in Class 4A at any point this season. The Irish were fourth in the final state poll and was the third seed in the state tournament.
The Irish are likely to start next season as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A with starters such as Snippes, Zender, Fry, Cece Hanson, Isabelle Nosan, Charley Hatterman and Helen McKinnon returning.
Check back later for more about the Irish's state championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.