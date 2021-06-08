Section meets take place this week
Rosemount completed its sweep of South Suburban Conference track and field championships, winning the girls team title June 2 at Shakopee West Middle School.
The Irish won convincingly in both divisions. They were 102.5 points ahead of second-place Prior Lake in the girls meet after taking the boys championship by about 95 points one day earlier. Rosemount was coming off dual championships in the state Class 3A True Team virtual meet the previous week.
Eagan, Farmington, Eastview, Lakeville South and Lakeville North placed third through seventh in the conference girls finals, and Burnsville and Apple Valley were ninth and 10th.
It was the third consecutive conference title for the Rosemount girls, who also won the SSC in 2018 and 2019 (there was no conference meet – or track season, for that matter – in 2020).
Rosemount powered to the girls championship with victories in seven events, including two first-place medals each by Kenzie Jacobson, Ava Cinnamo and Jordan Hecht.
Jacobson, a senior, was the meet’s top sprinter, taking the 100-meter dash in 12.53 seconds and the 200 in 25.84. Cinnamo, a Rosemount junior, swept the hurdles events with times of 15.30 in the 100 and 45.17 in the 300. Hecht was the conference’s top thrower as the sophomore hit 39 feet, 1 inch in the shot put and 129-1 in the discus.
Rosemount’s Jenna Johnson was first in the 400 in 58.10 and took second to Jacobson in the 200.
Taylor Heimerl of Rosemount was runner-up in the 800 and Cinnamo was second in the triple jump. The Irish also were second in two relays, the 4x200 (Catelyn Ketterling, Mya Cinnamo, Elizabeth Narloch and Johnson) and the 4x400 (Makayla Bishop, Allison Kenefick, Ellie Launstein and Lucy Jagoe).
Victories in two relays accounted for almost 20 percent of Eagan’s team points. The Wildcats’ Kyra Kusnierek, Ella Logan, Keira Waldrop and Rina Aschemann won the 4x400 in 4 minutes, 05.21 seconds, about four-tenths of a second ahead of Prior Lake. Kusnierek, Norah Sjerven, Ava Ligtenberg and Aschemann were first in the 4x800 relay in 9:43.34
Sjerven, an eighth-grader, also was runner-up in the 3,200 meters in 11:32.20.
The conference 3,200 champion, Farmington senior Anna Fenske, is no stranger to running success. Fenske, who has won a state championship in cross country and one in track and field (in the 1,600), won the conference 3,200 race in 11:18.11. She added a second place in the 1,600 to help get the Tigers to fourth in the team standings.
Farmington senior Sophie Hart was a conference champion in the high jump, clearing 5-4 and winning a tiebreaker over Prior Lake junior Mari Mohling.
Eastview won two relay events at the conference finals. Ashley Granger, Athena Zahn, Lillian Peterson and Lauren Machacek took the 4x100 in 50.05, and Anika Elvrum, Zahn, Peterson and Elizabeth Hallum won the 4x200 in 1:45.76.
Hallum, a junior, also was runner-up in the 400.
Lakeville South’s top finish was a second place by senior Alexis Brainer in the shot put. Her best throw was 126-2.
Cougars ninth-grader Sophie Hurst was part of an unusual situation in the 300 hurdles final. Lakeville South coach Andrew Hilliard said officials discovered the height of one of the hurdles had been set incorrectly, and the athletes affected by the error were given another chance to run. Hurst was the only hurdler who took the opportunity, and she finished 14th in a personal-best 49.86.
Leading Lakeville North was Mikelle Naatjes, who cleared 11-6 to win the pole vault. It was one of four top-three finishes for the Panthers senior, who was runner-up in the 100, third in the 200 and third in the long jump.
Burnsville junior Zoie Dundon, the defending conference 800-meter champion, prevailed again in 2:17.60. She added a victory in the 1,600 in 4:58.37, more than four seconds ahead of Farmington’s Fenske, who won the state Class AA championship in the event in 2017.
The Blaze’s Sophie Nilsson placed third in the triple jump.
Leading Apple Valley was junior Desirae Dates, who threw 36-10.25 to finish third in the shot put.
Section competition takes place this week, with Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan and Eastview competing in the Section 3AA meet that began Wednesday at Prior Lake High School and concludes Friday at Eagan High School. Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount will be in the Section 1AA meet Thursday and Saturday, with both sessions at Lakeville South High School. Top finishers advance to the state Class AA meet Saturday, June 19, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.