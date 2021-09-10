Burnsville’s Dundon 2nd in girls race
Rosemount kept its place in the top 10 of the Class 3A boys cross country rankings with a strong performance on home turf at the Sept. 3 Irish Invitational.
The Irish placed five runners in the top 16 individuals at its home invitational. Rosemount, ranked fifth in Class 3A, finished 44 points ahead of second-place St. Paul Highland Park, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A (cross country has gone to three classes, beginning this season).
The girls varsity race was dominated by Highland Park, the top-ranked team in Class 2A and possibly the state’s best in any enrollment class. Highland Park runners took four of the top five spots.
Rosemount junior Will Harder was eighth individually (seventh among runners in the team competition) in the 2-mile boys race in 10 minutes, 12.3 seconds. Seniors Cole Adams (10:20.8) and Eli Doran (10:21.2) were 11th and 12th. Juniors George Edgar (10:23.2) and Joe McNeil (10:26.5) were 15th and 16th. Sophomores Austin Beaudette (31st) and Andrew Schultz (37th) completed the Irish’s varsity lineup.
Prior Lake sophomore Hootie Hage was medalist in 9:52.9, one of two runners in the race (Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Noah Breker being the other) to finish in under 10 minutes.
Apple Valley finished seventh in the 22-team boys varsity meet. Seniors Abdikafi Khalif and Zakaria Abas led the Eagles, finishing 28th and 36th individually.
Eagan was 10th as a team, with senior Arlan Hegenbarth finishing 27th individually.
Highland Park scored 20 points in the girls varsity meet, finishing 29 ahead of second-place Prior Lake. Stillwater, Rosemount and St. Louis Park also finished in the top five.
Highland Park sophomore Luna Scorzelli was medalist in the 2-mile girls race in 11:28.3, about five seconds ahead of Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon. Dundon, who won the 800 meters at the state Class AA track and field meet in June, finished in 11:33.0.
Leading Rosemount was junior Taylor Heimerl, who finished 12th in 12:21.1. Sophomore Lily Peterson placed 25th.
Apple Valley was 20th in the girls team standings, with senior Erica Stremski placing 92nd individually. Burnsville had four runners in the Irish Invitational girls meet; five is the minimum to post a team score.
St. Olaf Showcase
Many of the top-ranked cross country teams in the metro area that weren’t at the Irish Invitational were at the St. Olaf Showcase on Sept. 2 at St. Olaf College. Those teams ran on the same course that will hold the state meet Nov. 6.
Wayzata won the boys team championship and Minnetonka the girls title in the 5-kilometer race. Local teams in the boys race included Lakeville North (fourth), Farmington (13th), Eastview (17th) and Burnsville (19th).
Farmington placed fifth in the girls varsity race, with Lakeville North coming in 22nd.
The Lakeville North boys, ranked seventh in Class 3A, were led by junior Andrew Casey, who finished 10th in 16:18.2. Bryce Stachewicz, also a junior, was 23rd. The Panthers’ top six runners in the St. Olaf meet were juniors.
Sophomore Mason Sullivan was 49th individually to lead Farmington. Senior Nathaniel Getman placed 46th for Eastview. Zachary Friedmann, a senior, was 17th overall to lead Burnsville.
Sophomores Mackenzy Lippold (19:50.5) and Marianah Scott (19:55.7) finished 28th and 31st in the girls race to lead Farmington.
Seventh-grader Savanna Varbanov was Lakeville North’s top runner, finishing 75th.
