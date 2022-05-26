Rosemount 3rd, Farmington 7th in girls meet
After Rosemount finished competing at the state Class 3A boys True Team track and field meet, the Irish had plenty of energy left for some chanting, jumping around and two victory laps.
It was clear that True Team success has not become old hat at Rosemount, where the boys team won its second consecutive Class 3A True Team championship and fourth title overall.
Rosemount junior Hayden Bills won the shot put and discus to help lead Rosemount to its victory. But in True Team individual events, it’s key for multiple athletes to score big points, and that’s what the Irish had. In shot put the Irish had three of the top four finishers in the May 20 finals at Stillwater High School. In discus, three Irish athletes placed in the top six.
The throwers alone contributed about 17 percent of Rosemount’s 1,206 team points, helping the Irish to a comfortable 110-point lead over second-place Wayzata. Rosemount clinched the championship with a couple of events remaining.
Lake Conference schools Minnetonka and Wayzata thwarted Rosemount’s bid for a third consecutive Class 3A True Team girls championship. In a meet where the top three teams each scored more than 1,100 points, Rosemount was just three behind second-place Wayzata and 37.5 behind state champion Minnetonka.
Six South Suburban Conference teams qualified for the Class 3A True Team finals. Along with Rosemount’s boys meet victory, Lakeville North placed eighth. Eagan finished sixth, Farmington seventh and Lakeville South ninth in the girls meet.
Bills, a double medalist at the 2021 Minnesota State High School League Class AA meet, threw 55 feet, 3.25 inches to win the shot put. Just behind him in second place was Rosemount senior Weston Ebner, who threw 53-1.75. Rosemount junior Noah Lindsay was fourth with 52-0.75
Bills had a season-best 177-3 to win the discus, a throw that is the second best reported in Minnesota this year. Irish senior Samuel Reiland (146-7) and junior Lucas Klinkner (145-6) were fifth and sixth.
Irish junior Ryan Mulrooney ran 1 minute, 58.22 seconds in the first of three 800-meter heats. He was edged at the finish by Mounds View junior Victor Lelinga, and they ended up first and second overall.
Maki Whelan (15.57) and Grantham Green (15.59) were fourth and fifth in the 110 hurdles. Green added a third place in the 300 hurdles in 40.12.
Miles Townsend (11.00 seconds) and Kade Gilbertson (11.21) placed third and seventh in the 100 dash. Townsend and Gilbertson also placed fourth and sixth in the 400, with Townsend running 50.25 and Gilbertson 51.02. Townsend added a top-five finish in the 200, placing fourth in 22.51.
Will Harder was the Irish’s top finisher in the 1,600, taking ninth in 4:29.71. In the 3,200, the Irish’s Joey McNeil was sixth in 9:50.39 and Harder was eighth in 9:57.25.
Other top-10 finishers in field events for the Rosemount boys were Whelan in the long jump (seventh, 20-8.25) and triple jump (10th, 41-1.25), Leyton Simmering in the high jump (ninth, 6-0) and triple jump (ninth, 41-5.5) and Anish Ramlall in the triple jump (fourth, 42-5.25).
The Rosemount boys’ best relay finish was third in the 4x800 in 8:14.91.
Individual standouts for the Rosemount girls were senior Ava Cinnamo, who won two events and one second-place finish, and junior Jordan Hecht, who won the discus and placed second in the shot put in the Class 3A finals.
Cinnamo, who set a state record of 41-6 in the triple jump in True Team sections May 10, went 40-8 in much less favorable weather to win the event in the True Team finals. Second was Rosemount sophomore Catelyn Ketterling, who jumped 36-3.
Cinnamo added a victory in the 300 hurdles in 44.95. In the 100 hurdles, Cinnamo was second by half a second to Roseville senior Ava Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald and Cinnamo ran in different heats. Cinnamo is defending MSHSL Class AA champion in both hurdles races. In the 200 dash, Cinnamo was second to defending state champion Maddie Dahlien of Edina in 25.65.
Hecht, last year’s state discus champion won that event at the True Team finals with a throw of 149-6, with her teammate, senior Ava Webster, taking second at 121-0. Hecht’s shot put throw of 39-5 was good for second place behind Hadley Streit of Mounds View, who threw 40-10.75. Webster was third in the event with 38-11.25.
Individual top-10 finishers for the Rosemount girls included a trio of 100-meter sprinters – Shay Payne (12.87), Ketterling (12.93) and Jenna Johnson (12.97) were seventh through ninth. Junior Mya Cinnamo was ninth in the 400 in 1:00.04, with Johnson 10th in 1:00.09. Payne added a sixth place in the 300 hurdles in 48.02.
Taylor Heimerl, a junior, was fourth in the 800 in 2:18.55. Ninth-grader Olivia Bills finished ninth in the discus with 110-3. Reis Baune cleared 4-10 to tie for 10th in the high jump. Johnson long-jumped 17-4.5 to place second to Dahlien, with Mya Cinnamo placing seventh with 16-5.5. Jaydn McIntosh picked up 30 points for Rosemount in the shot put by placing seventh with 35-7.25.
Rosemount’s top finish in a girls relay was third in the 4x100 in 50.09.
Farmington
The Farmington girls established themselves as a team to watch, not only this season but in the future, as young athletes provided a large chunk of their 846 points at the Class 3A girls True Team finals May 20.
The Tigers’ top individual event finisher was junior Julia Gordon, who cleared 5-2 to take third in the triple jump. Marianah Scott, a sophomore, finished fourth in the 200 in 26.29 and was sixth in the 400 in 58.97.
Tigers junior Ava Sullivan finished 10th in the 100 dash in 12.99, with Scott taking 11th in 13.02. Seventh-grader Lauren Lansing came in sixth in the 1,600 in 5:12.47 and sixth in the 800 in 2:19.77. Juniors Sullivan (47.69) and Megan Liebers (48.46) finished fifth and seventh in the 300 hurdles. Eighth-grader Sophia Venning finished sixth in the 3,200 in 11:29.70.
Bronwyn Vande Kamp, a senior, was eighth in the discus with a throw of 111-0. Senior Izzy Anderson tied for ninth in pole vault, clearing 9-0.
A fifth place in the 4x400 in 4:09.98 was the Tiger girls’ best relay finish.
