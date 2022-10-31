Irish boys soccer can’t muster more postseason magic

1-0 loss to Woodbury ends Rosemount’s season
It’s not that the luck of the Irish ran out, because luck didn’t have that much to do with Rosemount reaching the state boys soccer tournament for the second year in a row.
But the Irish for once came up empty when going to their well of playoff magic, losing to Woodbury 1-0 in a Class 3A quarterfinal game Oct. 25 at Irondale High School. Rosemount finished 10-6-2 while Woodbury (14-1-3), which won its 11th consecutive game, advanced to the state semifinals Tuesday against Maple Grove.
Rosemount returned to the state tournament the season after graduating 13 seniors from a team that finished second in the 2021 Class 3A tournament. But it was the first state tourney game for a number of players on this year’s Irish roster, and that might have had an effect.
“I could see that being the case,” Rosemount coach Todd Farrington said. “They’re risen to the occasion all year but it’s different when you get to state tournament games. It’s a whole new beast. Woodbury is so athletic and talented. We did some things to wreak havoc for them, but we just couldn’t sustain those things in the first half. So yeah, there was a good chance that the moment got to be a little big for some of our guys.”
Woodbury defender Gianluca Jones scored the game’s only goal early in the second half off a pass from forward Xander Anderson.
The Royals, Farrington said, have big, strong, technically skilled players who can make life difficult for any opponent. “They have the ability to press really hard and force a lot of turnovers,” Farrington said. “We typically can keep the ball pretty well against those teams by passing quickly, but our pace was just a little slow tonight. That could be because we had a little bit of time off between our last game and this game.”
The Irish got to the state tournament by winning two Section 3 games by one goal and another on penalty kicks. In the semifinals against Eagan they scored to tie the game with one minute left in the second half, then won in the shootout. They came from one goal down on the road to defeat No. 1-seeded Eastview 2-1 in the section final. They came back from an 0-3-2 start to reach the state tournament again. And they played most of the season without senior captain Reid Wolf – who Farrington described as the team’s best player – after he was injured. Wolf was back in the lineup for the state tournament game.
Captains Wolf, Nick Wenthe and Domingo De La Cruz Delgado are among six seniors graduating from this year’s roster. Returnees in 2023 figure to include forward Gus Feika, who was the Irish’s leading scorer this season, and Eli Lewis, who Farrington called one of the state’s best goalkeepers. The pieces could be there for another postseason run next year.
“If we can build on what we did this year, I could see it,” Farrington said. “We have more kids growing up playing the game and getting more training, so when they get to the high school level they’re technically sound. We might need to somehow get a little hungrier. We got pushed around a little bit (by Woodbury). But we’re moving in the right direction, for sure.”
