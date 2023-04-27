Irish basketball star lends his ability to track team

Rosemount guard Anish Ramlall was his team’s leading scorer for the second consecutive year and led his team to a near-upset of Eastview in the Class 4A, Section 3 boys basketball playoffs. His next destination is St. Cloud State University.

Ramlall will play at St. Cloud State next year

Rosemount senior Anish Ramlall won the long jump at the Osseo Invitational track and field meet last week, helping the Irish win the boys team championship.

