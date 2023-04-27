Irish basketball star lends his ability to track team

Ramlall will play at St. Cloud State next year
Rosemount senior Anish Ramlall won the long jump at the Osseo Invitational track and field meet last week, helping the Irish win the boys team championship.
He jumped 19 feet, 5.5 inches that day, and there’s no telling what he could do if track was his main sport.
But his athletic future has been decided for some time, and next winter you could see Ramlall on basketball courts throughout the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. After blossoming into a player who can score from the perimeter and at the rim, he signed with St. Cloud State University.
Ramlall, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged about 16.1 points in his senior season at Rosemount, leading the Irish in scoring for the second consecutive year. Rosemount struggled in the rugged South Suburban Conference, which had two teams (Lakeville North and Eastview) reach the Class 4A semifinals. The Irish went 11-17 in the recently completed 2022-23 season, but Ramlall nearly engineered an upset of Eastview in the Section 3 semifinals, scoring 19 of his team’s 41 points. Eastview won 42-41 when the Lightning’s Chet Kloss scored at the buzzer.
“That game, in my opinion, was for the section championship,” Ramlall said. “If we had won that game I think we would have won the next one. Everybody doubted us in that game. We were the underdogs but we beat Eastview once (in the regular season) and we thought we had a chance.”
Ramlall and Rosemount were trying to reach the state tournament for the second time in three years. Ramlall was a reserve on the Irish team that played Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A quarterfinals, losing 41-40 on a free throw with 2.5 seconds left. CDH went on to finish second in the state tournament.
It was about that time when Ramlall’s basketball career started to take off, and he raised his profile playing AAU basketball for the Wear Out the Net program in Lakeville. “In my 16U season I started hearing from Division III schools like St. Olaf and Carleton,” he said. “But my goal was to get a (basketball) scholarship. My 17U season was the best AAU ball I’ve ever played, and I started hearing from some Division I mid-majors.”
Ultimately, Ramlall chose Division II St. Cloud State because he felt a connection with the coaches and players, it was close to home, the Huskies played the up-tempo style he prefers, and SCSU offered a chance to play as a true freshman.
“Anish is a special player. It was clear early on that he has a love for the game and wants to be great,” St. Cloud State head coach Quincy Henderson said after Ramlall signed a National Letter of Intent in November 2022. “He is a skilled player that plays both ends of the floor and he brings all of the intangibles to the table as well.”
The opportunity to play right away was “kind of the turning point for me,” Ramlall said. “I won’t be redshirted. I’ll play. I’ll have a chance to step on the court. At a Division I school it might be a year or even two before I would have a chance to play.”
At St. Cloud he will room with Nate Dahl, the high-scoring Buffalo guard who led his team to the 2023 state Class 4A tournament. Ramlall will get a chance to adjust to the new level of basketball this summer when we works out with the Huskies. He will still be 17 when he gets there, while some of his new teammates are 22 or 23.
Attending college in St. Cloud also will allow him to follow the careers of three younger sisters working their way up in Rosemount basketball. Amisha and Arshia are eighth-graders, and Ashna is a seventh-grader. All three also play in the Minnesota Fury girls AAU program.
Their parents are natives of Guyana who came to the United States to attend college. Neither had a basketball background, although Sunil Ramlall played cricket. Once the children became attracted to basketball, Anish said, the parents supported it wholeheartedly.
Anish didn’t have a problem with putting in the hours to develop as a player and athlete. In addition to his time in AAU ball, he worked on becoming a more explosive player. With the help of ETS Performance and others, he made vast gains in his leaping ability.
“I thought I was already a good shooter, but the strength training helped with my explosiveness so I could get to the rim,” he said. “My vertical now is 36 inches standing and 39 with an approach. Before, it was in the mid-20s.”
He said he’d like to play professionally somewhere, someday, adding the St. Cloud coaches have contacts in the Australian pro league. For now, though, the Rosemount track team will be happy to have Ramlall’s leaping ability for about six more weeks.
The Irish boys track team was state Class 3A champion in 2021 and runner-up last year. Expectations remain high as the True Team, South Suburban Conference and state meets approach, Ramlall said.
“We’re coming off winning the True Team championship and finishing second in the state meet,” Ramlall said. “We definitely believe we can win both.”
