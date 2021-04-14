Girls basketball team touched by community support during state tourney run
Helen Staley is a skilled basketball player, and it turns out she’s pretty good at predicting the future.
In March 2020, Rosemount’s girls basketball team was reeling from a double gut punch. The Irish lost at home to Lakeville North in the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game, denying them a berth in the state tournament. A few days later they learned of the death from brain cancer of classmate Cap George, a member of the Rosemount boys basketball team.
“Last year was hard,” Staley said. “We thought we had a good chance to go to the state tournament. Then the day after Cap passed, me, Tayah (Leenderts) and Alexa (Ratzlaff) went to watch Lakeville North in the state tournament. We kind of made ourselves go. When we were there I saw one of the Chaska girls, Kaylee Van Eps, and I remember telling her, ‘We’re going to be on that stage next year.’ ”
A year went by, and Staley was proven right. Rosemount and Chaska not only reached the state tournament, they played one of the most hotly contested Class 4A championship games in recent memory. Chaska won 45-43 last Friday at the Target Center on a basket by Van Eps with 5.7 seconds remaining.
The game guaranteed a first-time state champion. Each school had been to the final once before, Chaska in 1998 and Rosemount in 1988, but both lost.
Chaska completed an undefeated (18-0) season, becoming the fourth consecutive Class 4A champion to go unbeaten. For Rosemount (20-4), the sting of not getting what they wanted in downtown Minneapolis was quickly lessened when the Irish thought about the support they received back home. That included police and fire department escorts for the first part of their trips to state tournament games.
“The support we got all year was incredible, and I think it had something to do with the way we played in the state tournament,” Staley said. “We heard it from classmates, teachers, custodial workers. There weren’t many tickets available because of the (COVID-19) restrictions, but if any of us had tickets we weren’t using for family members, we made sure somebody got them.”
Rosemount played in the state girls basketball tournament for the first time since 2002 and the fourth time ever. The Irish players were aware of the history because there’s a large display near one of the baskets in their gym that documents championships and state tournament appearances for each Rosemount sport.
“We saw that we hadn’t been to state since 2002, and from the first day of practice this year we wanted to be the team that got back there,” said Staley, a senior guard/forward who has been on varsity since seventh grade. “Two years ago we lost to Eastview by one point in the section championship game. Last year we thought we could beat Lakeville North, and we didn’t. This year it was like, ‘We need to be better. What do we need to do?’ ”
The Irish featured balanced offense – each player in the starting lineup averaged 7.4 to 9.4 points – and bought into to coach Chris Orr’s insistence on playing strong defense. Rosemount allowed 37.6 points a game, the fewest in Class 4A, and held Chaska below 60 points for the only time all season.
Rosemount found success with a combination of man-to-man and zone defenses. Man-to-man is considered the Irish’s base defense, but Orr had them working on a zone as the playoffs approached.
“A lot of times during the season we played more of an up-tempo, denial type of defense,” Staley said. “In the playoffs it was a lot of help-side, rotating, and everybody knowing how to play their roles. And you have to be willing to take a charge. I think (junior forward) Tayah Leenderts took at least one charge in every game at the state tournament.”
They played that type of defense all the way to the end. Much has been written about the backdoor play that resulted in Chaska’s game-winning basket in the championship game; Hawks coaches said they put it in the playbook only a few weeks earlier.
However, replays show the play worked because Chaska executed it perfectly, not because Rosemount was snookered. Rosemount guard Ivory Finley recognized what was happening and stayed in the passing lane, but Mallory Heyer threaded a bounce pass to Van Eps that Finley was within a couple of inches of deflecting.
Staley had one last chance at an NBA-length three-pointer at the buzzer, but it missed.
The championship game was the last in Rosemount uniforms for starters Staley and Finley and reserves Abby McNeil and Zoey Jacobson.
Staley, a Ms. Basketball nominee who will play at Division I Oakland University next fall, closed with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in the state championship game. She was a force on both ends of the floor during the state tournament, and her passing helped spark the Irish’s upset of Farmington – a team that beat them twice during the regular season – in the state quarterfinals.
Asked if the three state tournament games were the best performances of her career, Staley said, “they probably were, but they wouldn’t have been possible without the players around me. Alexa (Ratzlaff) is a great spark for us. She guards the other team’s best offensive player. Tayah is a great defensive player. We had players on the bench like Anna Tauer who stepped in and played well.
“It took a team effort, and that’s what we had.”
Final: Chaska 45, Rosemount 43
Two programs not accustomed to being on the championship stage put on a memorable game in the Class 4A girls basketball finals.
Chaska guard Kaylee Van Eps took a pass on a backdoor cut and made a layup with 5.7 seconds left for the deciding points in the Hawks’ 45-43 victory Friday at the Target Center.
Rosemount got the pace it wanted against a Chaska team that averaged more than 70 points a game. Neither team led by more than seven points.
The Irish were down 43-39 with Chaska on the free-throw line with 1 minute, 11 seconds remaining. The Hawks missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Irish’s Helen Staley rebounded. About 20 seconds later Staley found Nicole O’Neil for a layup that cut the lead to two points.
Coming out of a timeout, Chaska tried a long inbounds pass that O’Neil intercepted. Alexa Ratzlaff’s initial shot missed but Rosemount guard Ivory Finley got the rebound. Seconds later, Staley found Tayah Leenderts for a layup that tied the game with 17.2 seconds remaining.
O’Neil had 13 points, including three of the Irish’s six three-point field goals.
Van Eps and Kelsey Willems led Chaska in scoring with 11 points each.
Semifinal: Rosemount 40, Centennial 33
Rosemount shot 33 percent from the field in its state girls basketball semifinal April 7, 46 percent from the free-throw line, and was outrebounded.
But the Irish won because opponents still have to score against them, and that’s never easy.
Rosemount’s struggles on offense prevented the Irish from pulling away against Centennial, but the Cougars (21-2) found it brutally difficult to put the ball in the basket. Centennial went the final 17 minutes without a field goal and made one of 22 shots in the second half. The Cougars shot 24 percent for the game.
Centennial’s lone second-half basket tied the game 27-27. Rosemount regained the lead on three-pointers by Ratzlaff and Staley and held Centennial scoreless for almost five minutes to take a six-point lead.
Although Centennial managed just eight points in the second half, the Cougars were within one at 34-33 with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining. Baskets by Ratzlaff and Leenderts, plus two free throws by Ratzlaff, finally put the game out of reach.
O’Neil led Rosemount with 10 points, all in the first half. Ratzlaff had nine points, five steals and two blocks. Leenderts finished with eight points and seven rebounds, and Staley had seven points, nine rebounds and five assists. Guard Ivory Finley also had seven rebounds.
