Wildcats shut down Burnsville in 13-3 victory
Not long ago, Eagan’s problem was getting its defense off the field. Now it’s causing headaches for opponents when the Wildcats’ defense takes the field.
Eagan’s defenders have turned ornery in the last few weeks. They haven’t allowed a touchdown in their last 13 quarters, going back to the fourth quarter of a 31-24 loss to East Ridge on Sept. 23. In the following three weeks, they shut out Hopkins and allowed just three points in games against Eastview and Burnsville.
The Wildcats made Burnsville’s offense grind to a halt Oct. 14, allowing fewer than 100 yards in a 13-3 victory at Dick Hanson Field.
“First of all, our D-line is doing an incredible job,” Eagan coach Nick Johnson said. “They’ve played well all year while we tried to find some linebackers and defensive backs. And now those guys are settling in and playing well.”
Keenan Wilson, a senior and North Dakota State commit, was the Wildcats’ chief disruptor up front against Burnsville with three tackles, two assists, one sack and two tackles for losses. Senior linebacker Jeri Tella had eight tackles and two assists.
Despite having trouble moving the ball, Burnsville (3-4) stayed in the game all the way. Eagan didn’t have a two-score lead until Landon Tonsager’s 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Although Eastview, Hopkins and Burnsville don’t have winning records, “we’ve faced some good athletes,” Johnson said. “Eastview has a darn good quarterback. Burnsville has a very mobile quarterback (Jeremy Sherlock) who likes to scramble and is good at it.”
Sherlock completed five of 16 passes for 35 yards. Senior running back Henry Saykeo rushed for 22 yards and caught two passes for 20. That was about it on offense for the Blaze, which got its points on a 33-yard field goal by Kenneth Steffen in the third quarter.
Tonsager rushed for 102 yards on 25 carries. Sophomore quarterback Brooklyn Evans rushed for 58 yards and junior quarterback Carson Schwamb completed two of three passes for 46 yards.
The emergence of linebackers Tella and Joshua Leiran, and the return of junior linebacker Carter Will from injury, have made the Wildcats tougher to run against. That’s a huge improvement over 2021, when Eagan had difficulty stopping the run and allowed more than 36 points a game. The Wildcats’ improved running attack in 2022 also has helped a once-beleaguered defense.
They’ll get a big test at 7 p.m. Thursday when they play at Shakopee, a state Class 6A quarterfinalist last season. Shakopee was ranked fourth in the state last week before losing to Lakeville South 28-10. The Sabers own a 31-14 victory over former No. 1 Eden Prairie. And they defeated Eagan 41-0 last year.
The Sabers try to wear out opposing defenses with a physical running game. “They’re a whole different animal,” Johnson said. “They’re big and really good on their feet. We’ll have to play within ourselves, concentrate on our jobs and not try to do too much.”
Schwamb is expected to miss the Shakopee game because of an ankle injury. Evans, who had been sharing quarterback snaps with Schwamb, is likely to play the whole game.
With the victory over Burnsville, the Wildcats improved to 4-3 and became the first Eagan team since 2015 to win four games in a season. A first-round home game in the Class 6A playoffs Oct. 28 also is a realistic possibility; the Wildcats will find out their opponent Friday.
Winning more games than any Eagan team in seven years is a benchmark for the program. “I think our seniors believed we’d be better this year, and those guys put in the work to make it happen,” Johnson said.
