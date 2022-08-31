Humble beginnings, big dreams for Eagle football

Pete Usset, who's in his first season as head coach of the Apple Valley football team, addresses his players during practice last week.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

New coach’s vision is to fill the field with athletes

Apple Valley’s football players and coaches are promising changes after a 2-8 record in 2021. The proof won’t come until the Eagles take the field for a regular-season game, but they say they’re seeing progress.

