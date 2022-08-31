Humble beginnings, big dreams for Eagle football

New coach’s vision is to fill the field with athletes
Apple Valley’s football players and coaches are promising changes after a 2-8 record in 2021. The proof won’t come until the Eagles take the field for a regular-season game, but they say they’re seeing progress.
“I think it came from both sides. The players had self-awareness after a tough season. And the coaches were aware of it and spent a lot of time talking about it,” said Pete Usset, who is in his first season as head coach at Apple Valley after two seasons as an assistant. “We came together and laid out what we had to do for it to look different.”
It starts with expecting more from themselves. During the breakdown at the end of practice one evening last week, senior defensive lineman Deon Kelson stood in front of his teammates and stated as bluntly as he could that he had never been on a football team that beat St. Thomas Academy. He said he did not intend to finish his high school career winless against the Cadets.
An ambitious goal, considering STA is one of the most powerful programs in Class 5A and defeated Apple Valley twice last season by a combined 98-0. But, as Kelson said following his impassioned speech, if the Eagles don’t believe in themselves, who else will?
“It looks like the guys are listening, you know what I mean?” Kelson said. “I’m just trying to lead by example, really, in the classroom and on the field.”
Ian Haueter, a senior receiver and defensive back, also has noticed a difference. “Last year, if anyone tried stepping up he’d get looked at or laughed at,” Haueter said. “But not this year. Everyone takes each other seriously and everyone wants to get better as a team.”
So how do the Eagles accomplish that?
It started when Usset was hired as head coach in the spring. There were about 20 returning football players in the junior and senior classes. Usset and the assistant coaches worked on getting more students interested. The early results have been promising. Apple Valley has about 70 players in grades 10-12, plus approximately 50 freshmen.
“We’ve worked really hard building relationships and making connections,” Usset said. “We’ve done free clinics at the middle schools that feed into (the high school). We’re happy with the numbers but we’re not content or comfortable with them. We want more, and we want the best student-athletes possible. And we’re going to work even harder than we already have to keep bringing them in.”
Usset, who will be the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, plans some changes on that side of the ball but added that his predecessor, Chad Clendening – who also was defensive coordinator – left a successful template to work with.
It’s on offense where the changes might be more noticeable. Usset said if the Eagles have their way, they’ll be a no-huddle offense with frequent three-receiver sets. The Eagles believe they have the skill-position athletes to make it work.
“We recruit athletes because we’re going to use them. That’s our thing. We want to be able to throw the ball, we want to be able to run the ball, we want our quarterback to be a dynamic athlete that can throw the ball very well and also be a threat with his legs,” Usset said. “With that type of offense, you’re looking to get guys in space and get them the football. And again, those are the athletes we’re looking to bring in here.”
Going into last week’s home scrimmage against Eagan, Usset said there still was competition for about half of the starting positions, including quarterback. How the competition at one position shakes out could have an impact on other spots. Usset said last week three young players were trying out at quarterback, but in the end all three are probably going to be on the field somewhere.
“We’re not going to rush any decision,” he said.
The Eagles return several linemen with good size, including seniors Kelson, Andrew Chedda and Kevin Morataya, all seniors. With five returning seniors and a returning junior, the line might be a group the team can build around.
A couple more seniors who could have an impact are Melo Spreights, who is moving from linebacker to tight end this season, and receiver Aidan Wiens, who’s associated with the numbers 4.5 and 4.0. According to Usset, 4.5 is Wiens’ time in the 40-yard dash and 4.0 is his grade-point average. Wiens missed about half of the 2021 season because of injuries sustained in a car accident but is healthy this season, Usset said.
The Eagles want to win more than two games, of course. Beyond that, what will define a successful season?
“No one letting off the gas, ever, no matter the score,” said senior linebacker Jayden Cunningham. “Is we put in the work every single minute of every single game, that would be success.”
Eagles football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 1 (Thur.): Mahtomedi
Sept. 9: Hastings
Sept. 16: Bloomington Jefferson
Sept. 23: at Cretin-Derham Hall (University of St. Thomas)
Oct. 1 (Sat.): at Two Rivers, 1 p.m.
Oct. 6 (Thur.): Robbinsdale Armstrong
Oct. 13 (Thur.): at St. Thomas Academy
Oct. 19 (Wed.): at Irondale
