Eastview grad leads team in scoring, gets USA Hockey call
With her college eligibility complete but her desire to play hockey far from extinguished, Natalie Snodgrass faced a decision: Where does she go now?
The more she thought about it, the clearer her choice became.
It was time to come home.
For several more weeks this winter, Snodgrass can be seen at Richfield Ice Arena, playing for the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Premier Hockey Federation, North America’s top women’s professional league. There are times when the noise at the rink takes her back to hotly contested section playoff games when she was a star forward for Eastview High School. For the Eagan native, there’s nothing like a home crowd – and particularly a Minnesota home crowd.
“I looked into playing in Connecticut because I just finished playing at UConn (University of Connecticut),” Snodgrass said last week, “but in the end, I knew I wanted to come home. I’d been away for five years, and a lot of my friends hadn’t seen me play for a long time.
“We’ve drawn good crowds, especially for our Saturday night games, and the fans are really into it. They get pretty noisy. It’s been super-fun.”
Snodgrass signed a one-year contract with the Whitecaps and wasted little time becoming one of their best players. She led the team with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) through 14 games. On Sunday, she was one of six Whitecaps players to appear in the PHF All-Star Tournament, where teams representing the U.S., Canada, and the rest of the world played a series of 4-on-4 games. Canada won the series.
The Whitecaps return to PHF play Saturday and Sunday at Montreal. Their next home series is against the Buffalo Beauts Feb. 18-19 at Richfield Ice Arena.
In the Whitecaps’ 19-year existence, their rosters have been filled primarily by Minnesota-born players. This year is no different; 13 of the 21 players are Minnesota natives. That includes three Eagan natives – Snodgrass, Brooke Madsen (forward) and Jenna Brenneman (goalie). Madsen played for Eagan High School and Penn State University. Brenneman played high school hockey at Breck and in college at Clarkson and Penn State. Additionally, Farmington native Amber Hegland is a Whitecaps assistant coach. Hegland starred in hockey and softball at Farmington High and the University of Minnesota and later became a successful high school head coach.
“Skill-wise, I thought I was ready for professional hockey but there’s still definitely a difference in the speed of the game,” Snodgrass said. “These girls are so good. They’ve all played college hockey and a lot of them have played international hockey. (Whitecaps defender) Sid Morin won an Olympic gold medal, and she’s my teammate.”
Snodgrass’ role hasn’t changed much from high school, through college, to the pros. She’s a sniper – 141 goals in six seasons at Eastview and 70 in five years at Connecticut, including the extra season the NCAA granted because of COVID-19 disruptions.
She found herself deferring to the Whitecaps’ older players before coach Ronda Engelhardt intervened, telling Snodgrass to do what got her to this point.
“I’m a shoot-first player, but I’m also a rookie in professional hockey,” she said. “Finally our coach had to tell me, stop passing up shots. If the puck’s on your stick you have to shoot it.”
The Whitecaps started slowly, losing their first four games, including two overtime defeats. They have won eight of 10 since, rising to third in the league standings, and took a four-game winning streak into the all-star break.
“Everybody on our team is a good player, but we needed a little time to develop our chemistry,” Snodgrass said. “And we started the season playing the two best teams in the league (the Boston Pride and Toronto Six), in my opinion. We’re looking forward to getting another chance to play them.”
The Snodgrass family provided Eastview High School with elite-level hockey talent for almost a decade. Older sister Emily also in college at Connecticut and older brother John played for Colgate. Their father Joe also played college hockey.
While returning to Minnesota completes the circle for Natalie in one sense, she doesn’t want it to end now. She said she wants to play in the PHF several more seasons and would like to be considered for the U.S. Women’s National Team. This week Snodgrass was named to the U.S. team for the final two games of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series between the U.S. and Canada women’s national teams. The U.S. leads the seven-games series 3-2, with the final two games scheduled Feb. 20 and 22 in Quebec.
For local fans, that might conjure up images of 2015-16, Snodgrass’ junior year of high school. She led Team USA in scoring at the world Under-18 tournament. In the gold-medal game against Canada, she scored the tying goal in the third period and the winner in overtime. Returning to Eastview in time for the Section 3AA playoffs, she scored the tying goal with less than 10 seconds remaining in the third period and the overtime winner as the Lightning defeated Eagan to return to the state tournament. Eastview reached the state tourney in Snodgrass’ sophomore, junior and senior years.
Back in Minnesota, the game hasn’t changed but the surrounding circumstances have. Evening practices and weightlifting sessions are common for the Whitecaps because many of the players have other jobs – including Snodgrass, who’s a paraprofessional at Oak Ridge Elementary School in Eagan.
“I wasn’t used to practicing at 7 p.m. and getting home at 9, but right now I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Snodgrass said. “My mom (Nancy) teaches at the school where I work, I get to see friends I haven’t seen in a long time and I’m still playing hockey. I’ve never questioned my decision to come back home.”
