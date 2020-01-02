South Suburban Conference girls hockey teams went 9-0 in the Louis Schmitz Memorial Tournament last week, including three victories by host school Farmington.
The Tigers improved to 9-5 and extended their winning streak to five games by defeating Owatonna 2-1 in overtime, Northfield 4-2 and New Prague 3-1.
Pairings for each round of the eight-team, three-day tournament were set in advance, and the objective was to not have teams from the same conference play each other. The three South Suburban Conference teams – Farmington, Eastview and Lakeville North – did not meet. Ditto for Big Nine Conference schools Owatonna and Northfield.
Eastview swept New Prague 7-0, Hudson, Wisconsin, 2-1 in overtime and Simley 3-2 and is 11-4-1 overall. Lakeville North is 6-8-2 after three consecutive shutout victories – 5-0 over Hudson, 2-0 over Simley and 2-0 over Northfield.
Farmington forward Carly Lancaster scored at 6 minutes, 35 seconds of overtime as the Tigers defeated Owatonna on Dec. 26. Lancaster also assisted on a second-period power-play goal by Sadie Long.
Long scored the final two goals of Farmington’s victory over Northfield. Sam Moehle and Liv Helleson also scored. Helleson, Lancaster and Moehle scored for the Tigers against New Prague on Saturday.
Ryleigh Furlong was the winning goalie in Farmington’s first two games, with Rylee Bartizal getting the victory against New Prague.
Junior forward Josie Ellingson had a goal and assist in Eastview’s final-round victory over Simley at the Farmington tourney. Mikayla Kelley scored both Lightning goals against Hudson, the second with 12 seconds remaining in overtime. Natalie Bordson had two goals and one assist in Eastview’s opening-round victory over New Prague.
Lakeville North goalies were 51 for 51 in the Schmitz tourney – 51 shots faced, 51 saved. Nicole Smrekar made 19 saves in the first round against Hudson. Nina Santiago stopped 22 shots against Simley and 10 against Northfield.
North’s Meredith Jensen scored a hat trick against Hudson and scored once against Northfield. Brooke Power had four goals in the tourney, including both of the Panthers’ goals in the Simley game.
Burnsville girls hockey
Burnsville went undefeated in its holiday girls hockey tournament at Burnsville Ice Center, including a 3-1 victory over South Suburban Conference leader Apple Valley in a second-round game Friday.
The Burnsville-Apple Valley game counted in the conference standings. Apple Valley remained in first place at 7-2 and Burnsville moved into a tie for third at 5-3-1. The teams will have a rematch Saturday, Jan. 4, at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
The Blaze’s Aubrey Nelvin had a goal and assist against Apple Valley. Allie Urlaub and Sami Bowlby also scored, and goalie Maria Widen made 23 saves. Makayla Moran scored for Apple Valley in the second period.
Burnsville (11-3-1) defeated Hastings 2-1 in the first round on Katie Katzmarek’s goal at 4:05 of overtime. Katzmarek also scored at 12:05 of the third period to tie the game.
Final-round games that had been scheduled for Saturday were pushed back to Monday because of weather issues. Burnsville completed its tournament sweep with a 2-1 victory over Park of Cottage Grove. Nelvin and Hannah Benfer scored in the first two minutes of the third period as the Blaze overcame a one-goal deficit. Widen had 17 saves.
Apple Valley routed Hastings 8-3 on Monday as senior defender Sydney Johnson scored three goals. The Eagles (12-3) beat Park of Cottage Grove 5-1 in the first round. Makayla Moran scored twice and Talia Bergerson, Mandy Moran and Jade Ford had one goal each.
Lakeville North boys basketball
Austin went 2-0 in the Lakeville North boys basketball tournament Friday and Saturday. The host team was 1-1, as was Apple Valley.
Austin, the third-place finisher in last year’s state Class 3A tourney, rallied to defeat Lakeville North 55-50 on Friday. The Packers trailed by 12 at halftime but held North to 19 points in the second half. Noah Frechette scored 20 points and Josh Kamara had 12 for the Panthers.
The next night, Lakeville North led New Prague by three points at halftime before exploding in the second half to win 66-33. Kamara had 14 points, Cooper Laufenburger 11, and Frechette and Jordan Wall scored 10 each for the Panthers, 5-3 overall.
Apple Valley (3-5) got at least eight points from five players in a 60-47 first-round victory over New Prague on Friday. Kortland Johnsen led the Eagles with 13 points and Davy Hosea added 12. Bilhal Kone scored 17 points in Apple Valley’s 64-53 loss to Austin on Saturday.
Holiday highlights
• Lakeville South’s boys basketball team improved to 8-0 with two victories at the Granite City Classic last weekend. Reid Patterson scored 18 points and Riley Mahlman had 14 as the Cougars defeated Maple Grove 51-46 in the second round Saturday.
• Eastview guard Ryan Thissen made a three-point basket at the buzzer as the Lightning defeated East Ridge 66-63 last Friday in the first round of the Raptor Classic at East Ridge High School. Thissen finished with 21 points for the Lightning, who came back after trailing by nine points at halftime. Eastview improved to 7-1 with a 79-47 victory over Simley in the second round of the tournament on Saturday.
• Rosemount won both of its games at the Rochester Rotary Classic girls basketball tournament and is 9-1 overall. Larisa O’Neil had 16 points and Taylor Janssen 13 as the Irish defeated Totino-Grace 68-43 in the second round Saturday.
• Farmington held Grand Rapids to nine first-half points in a 69-28 victory over Grand Rapids at the St. Olaf Holiday Classic on Monday. The Tigers, ranked second in Class 4A, got a lot of players in the game and 11 of them scored. Senior guard Molly Mogensen had 21 points.
• Lakeville South’s girls hockey team swept three games at the Midwinter Border Battle in Blaine and is 12-3-1 overall. Cougars goalie Lauren Sorvari made 21 saves in a 7-0 first-round victory over Central Wisconsin for her second consecutive shutout – and the second shutout of her varsity career. Becca Macklin was the winning goalie in 2-1 victories over Blaine and Anoka/Spring Lake Park.
• Eagan won the Kaposia Classic girls hockey tournament in South St. Paul. The Wildcats defeated Rochester Lourdes 3-2 in the first round, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3-2 in the semifinals and South St. Paul 4-2 in the championship game. Eagan, 8-6-1 overall, has won six consecutive games. Emily Cronkhite, Jenna Ruiz, Maria Cooper and Madelyn Pladson scored for the Wildcats in the championship game.
• Lakeville North won two of three games in the Hockey for Life Classic boys hockey tournament in Prior Lake and is 7-3-1 overall. A.J. Anello scored the winning goal in overtime as North defeated Prior Lake 3-2 in the final round. Anello and Ben Konik scored power-play goals in the third period as the Panthers erased a 2-0 deficit.
• Eagan's boys hockey team completed a three-game sweep at the South St. Paul Premier Tournament by defeating Bloomington Jefferson 6-3 in the championship game Tuesday. Tony Asta had two goals for the Wildcats, who are 8-3 overall.
