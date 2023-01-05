No. 2-ranked Panther boys basketball team sweeps two games
Nolan Winter’s double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds helped Lakeville North overcome a 33-point effort by Chanhassen guard Maxwell Woods as the Panthers won 78-63 on Dec. 30 in the championship game of the Lakeville North Holiday Classic.
Lakeville North improved to 6-1 and is second in the Minnesota Basketball News boys Class 4A rankings. The Panthers’ only loss is to top-ranked Park Center.
Winter, a senior forward, was 10-for-16 from the field, made four of five free throws and blocked three shots. Junior forward Jack Robison had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Senior guard Hudson Vaith had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Panthers routed New Prague 71-38 in the first round of the holiday tournament Dec. 29 as Robison scored 23 points and added five rebounds, four steals and three assists. He made four of his five three-point attempts. Junior guard Matt Drake had 10 points and five assists.
Lakeville North returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, for a South Suburban Conference game against 17th-ranked Lakeville South. It is the second half of a North-South boys-girls basketball doubleheader at Lakeville North High School. The girls game starts at 5:30 p.m.
Highlights from other holiday tournaments:
Boys basketball
Lakeville South was 2-0 and Eastview 1-1 at the East Ridge Holiday Classic.
Ryan Johnson scored 15 points and Marley Baah-Yeboah 11 as South (6-2) defeated East Ridge 54-45 in the second round of the tournament Dec. 29. One day earlier, Johnson and Joe Hager scored 14 points each and led five Cougars in double figures in a 79-65 victory over Minnehaha Academy.
Eastview (4-2) defeated East Ridge 45-43 and lost to Cretin-Derham Hall 72-69 in overtime at the East Ridge tourney. Chet Kloss had 15 points and Jonathan Mekonnen 10 in the East Ridge game. Mekonnen scored 25 points against Cretin-Derham Hall.
Burnsville improved to 5-2 with victories over Two Rivers and Kasson-Mantorville at the Kasson-Mantorville Holiday Tournament. Khalif Bettis had 27 points and Henry Saykeo 21 as the Blaze defeated Two Rivers 103-82.
Farmington split two games at the Capitol City Classic at Hamline University, losing to Mahtomedi 80-78 in the first round before defeating Robbinsdale Armstrong 75-65. The Tigers’ Baiden Bean had 24 points and Nik Domier 17 in the Mahtomedi game.
Girls basketball
Lakeville South’s season-opening nine-game winning streak ended after a 61-55 loss to Minnehaha Academy in the final round of the Hill-Murray Holiday Tournament. The Cougars went into the game ranked 10th in Class 4A, while Minnehaha Academy was second in Class 2A.
Finley Ohnstad had 19 points and Whitley Ronn 18 in the championship game. The Cougars defeated St. Paul Como Park 72-51 and Hill-Murray 70-31 in the first two rounds of the tournament.
Lakeville North did not play in a holiday tournament but won non-conference games on back-to-back days last week to improve to 7-2. Gabby Betton had 18 points and Trinity Wilson 17 as the Panthers defeated Andover 74-61 on Dec. 29. The next day, North defeated Owatonna 67-41 at home as Betton and Wilson scored 12 points each.
Girls hockey
Farmington, the host team, was 2-1 in its bracket at the annual Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic at Schmitz-Maki Arena.
The Tigers (5-8 overall) defeated Owatonna 5-1 in the opening round as Alexa Bricko scored twice and MaKenna Kadrlik had a goal and two assists. Farmington lost to defending Section 1AA champion Northfield 2-0 in the second round before closing the tournament with a 7-4 victory over East Ridge. MaKenna Kadrlik and Kennedy Meier had hat tricks for the Tigers, who jumped to a 6-0 lead. Abby Gehrke also scored, and Bricko and Madison Kadrlik had two assists each.
Eastview (1-13) lost to Simley, Chicago Lakes and Northfield at the Schmitz Holiday Classic.
Lakeville North’s 10-game winning streak ended with a 10-0 loss to Warroad in the first round of Warroad’s holiday tournament. Warroad is ranked first in Class A. The Panthers defeated Crookston 3-2 and lost to Proctor/Hermantown 5-2 in later rounds of the tournament. North (11-4) remains in first place in the South Suburban Conference, two points ahead of Lakeville South.
Lakeville South (10-2) swept three games at the Mid-Winter Border Battle in Blaine, defeating Fort Frances (Ontario) 7-0, Forest Lake 2-1 and Anoka 7-3.
South’s Josie Grossman scored three goals and added one assist in the victory over Anoka. Hana Fowler had two goals and one assist and Theresa Soltys picked up a goal and two assists.
Boys hockey
Farmington won two of three games at the South St. Paul Premier Tournament, including a 5-0 victory over St. Paul Highland Park for third place.
Mitch Getting made 20 saves, while Kyler Schwamb and Luke Coolidge each had a goal and assist in the Highland Park game.
Farmington (3-6) defeated Hopkins 6-5 and lost to Hastings 2-0 in the first two rounds of the tournament.
Lakeville South (5-3) won one of three games in the Premier Holiday Classic in the Park tournament in St. Louis Park. The Cougars’ victory was 5-4 over Hill-Murray in the first round. It was the first game between the teams since Hill-Murray defeated South 3-2 in the 2022 state Class AA quarterfinals.
Lakeville South forward Jackson Ernst scored three goals against Hill-Murray at the St. Louis Park tourney, including the winner at 4 minutes, 38 seconds of overtime.
Lakeville North went 0-3 in the Tradition Holiday Invitational in Prior Lake, including a 3-1 loss to Prior Lake that counts in the South Suburban Conference standings.
