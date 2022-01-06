Farmington girls hockey 1-2 in Schmitz Classic
The holiday break does not usually mean time off for high school sports.
Teams either spent the break training in preparation for their regular schedules to resume this week or, in many cases, played in holiday tournaments. Here’s a look at how some teams from the Dakota County Tribune coverage area fared:
Apple Valley
The Eagles won two of three games in the Burnsville holiday girls hockey tournament, all against potential Section 3AA playoff opponents. Apple Valley opened with a 3-1 victory over Hastings, with Faith Dougan scoring twice and Makayla Moran getting two assists. After an 8-3 loss to Burnsville in the second round, Apple Valley shut out Park of Cottage Grove 2-0 in its final game. Taylor Cozy made 13 saves against Park as the Eagles improved to 6-7-1.
Apple Valley defeated Owatonna 3-1 on Dec. 30 in the third-place game at the Heritage Holiday Classic boys hockey tournament in Duluth. Dominic Pries, Jace Larson and Emmett McIntosh scored for the Eagles (3-7-1), who outshot Owatonna 36-15. McIntosh, Devin Britt and Nick Lind each had a goal and assist as the Eagles defeated Irondale 7-1 in the first round.
Apple Valley finished fourth in the Rogers Holiday Matness wrestling tournament Dec. 30. St. Michael-Albertville, ranked first in Class 3A, won the team championship. Austin Laudenbach placed first at 113 pounds for ninth-ranked Apple Valley. Louis Prouty (106) and Jayden Haueter (132) were second in their weight classes.
Eastview
The Lightning wrestling team finished 10th in Division I and 25th of 71 teams overall at the Bi-State Classic Dec. 29-30 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Ezra Formaneck went 4-2 in the tournament and placed fifth at 170 pounds. Nolan Enderlein was 6-2 and finished fifth at 106. Cole Frost (160) and Jack Stevens (285) each won four consecutive consolation matches after first-round losses.
Eastview’s girls basketball team (5-6 overall) lost two games at the Roseville Holiday Classic. Kaitlyn Schaefer scored 14 points in a 59-42 loss to Roseville in the first round. Savanah Gardner had 12 points and Schaefer 10 in a 54-36 loss to East Ridge.
The Eastview hockey teams did not play in holiday tournaments. The Lightning boys returned to action Tuesday, defeating Shakopee 5-4 to improve to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the South Suburban Conference. The girls team is 5-5-1 overall going into its home game against Burnsville at 7 p.m. Thursday. Eastview’s girls were to play Dodge County in a non-conference game Dec. 27, but it was postponed.
Farmington
The girls hockey team was 1-2 in the 17th annual Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic, with both losses coming in overtime. Farmington scored three goals in the third period to defeat Owatonna 4-3 in the first round. Sam Moehle scored twice for the Tigers (6-7 overall), including the game-winner at 12 minutes, 25 seconds of the third period. Moehle scored a hat trick in the second round against East Ridge, but the Raptors scored at 59 seconds of overtime to win 5-4. Northfield was 2-0-1 in the tournament, including a 3-2 overtime victory over Farmington in the final round.
Farmington’s boys hockey team lost 4-2 to Eagan and 6-1 to Hopkins at the South St. Paul Premier Tournament. The Tigers’ seventh-place game against St. Paul Johnson was postponed. Dylan Dodson and Hayden Sanborn scored in the Eagan game, which counted in the South Suburban Conference standings.
The boys basketball team split two games at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud, losing to Robbinsdale Cooper 77-73 in the first round and defeating Blaine 92-79 in the second round Dec. 30. Kyle Hrncir had 33 points and Brendan Ebel 14 in the victory over Blaine.
Farmington did not play in a holiday girls basketball tournament but did have two non-conference games at home, falling to Maple Grove 78-50 and Austin 64-53. Farmington senior Rosella Wille scored 18 points in the Maple Grove game and 12 against Austin.
The Tigers wrestling team finished sixth in the Rogers Holiday Matness tournament Dec. 30. Cole Han-Lindemyer (182) pounds and Andrew Keeler (285) won weight-class championships for the Tigers. Davis Parrow placed third at 113.
Rosemount
Rosemount’s girls hockey team is scheduled to return to South Suburban Conference play at Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will be the Irish’s first game since Dec. 18; they did not play a holiday tournament. Before the break, the Irish went 12-1 and rose to fourth in the Let’s Play Hockey Class AA rankings. Rosemount is 7-1 in the South Suburban and is in second place behind Lakeville South (8-0).
The boys hockey team faced some stout competition at the B.I.G. Tradition tournament at Bloomington Ice Garden, losing to Hill-Murray 7-3 and Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1 before defeating Andover 3-2 in the final round. Hans Hedlund, Ryan Roszak and Jake Peterson scored in the victory over Andover as the Irish improved to 5-4 overall.
Rosemount's girls basketball team had two dominating victories at the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester. Nicole O’Neil scored 22 points and Alexa Ratzlaff had 17 as the Irish defeated Rochester Century 65-45 in the first round. Rosemount beat Rochester Lourdes 61-42 in the second round behind 23 points from Ratzlaff and 17 from Tayah Leenderts.
The boys basketball team, 4-3 overall, won two games in the East Ridge Holiday Classic. Carter Thiesen scored 14 points in a 66-38 victory over North St. Paul. The Irish defeated Woodbury 72-64 in the second round as senior forward Sam Kuseske scored 22 points. Anish Ramlall had 17 points and Dylan Young 15 in the Woodbury game.
