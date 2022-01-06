Holiday hustle: Lakeville teams play far and wide

North boys skaters win three at Hockey for Life Classic
The holiday break was busy for Lakeville high school athletes as they fanned out throughout the metro area and beyond for tournaments.
It marked a welcome return to a more normal schedule for high school athletics after last year’s scheduled holiday tournaments were scrapped during a state-mandated pause on youth sports that came about because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Here’s a look at how Lakeville North and Lakeville South teams fared during holiday action:
Lakeville North
The boys hockey team had a successful holiday stretch, going 3-0 in the Hockey for Life Classic in Prior Lake. The Panthers now have won six in a row following their 5-3 non-conference victory at Holy Family on Tuesday.
The eight teams in the Hockey for Life Classic were divided into two four-team divisions. Lakeville North and Moorhead, who did not play each other, went 3-0 in the Hockey for Life Classic.
Senior forward Chase Camilli scored a hat trick as North defeated Prior Lake 5-4 in an opening-round game that also counted in the South Suburban Conference standings. Kyle Doll had two goals and an assist and Spencer Braasch had three assists as North beat Totino-Grace 5-2 in the second round. The Panthers defeated Chaska 5-3 in the final round as Gavin Griffin and Zach Enebak each had a goal and assist.
North’s boys basketball team swept two games at its annual holiday tournament. The Panthers topped New Prague 79-62 in the first round as junior guard Sam Nolan scored 23 points and junior forward Nolan Winter and sophomore guard Jack Robison added 16 each. Winter scored 17 points and Robison 12 as the Panthers defeated Austin 54-40 in the second round. Lakeville North (7-1), ranked eighth in Class 4A, defeated fifth-ranked Eastview 58-56 in overtime Tuesday and will be home against defending state champion Wayzata at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The girls hockey team was 1-2 in the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic in Farmington, with the victory 4-0 over Owatonna in the final round Dec. 30. Meredith Jensen (two goals, two assists) and Ashley Wagenbach (one goal, three assists) were involved in all of North’s scoring against Owatonna, and goalie Kaia Weiland made 19 saves. Wagenbach scored in a 3-1 loss to Northfield, while Jensen and Gracie Hanson scored in a 3-2 overtime loss to Simley in the opening round.
The girls basketball team (4-3) defeated Eastview 57-36 on Tuesday in its first game since a 53-48 loss at Lakeville South on Dec. 21. The Panthers play at Eagan at 7 p.m. Friday and Rochester John Marshall at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lakeville North finished 33rd out of 61 teams that scored points in the Rumble on the Red wrestling tournament Dec. 29-20 in Fargo, N.D. The Panthers’ Zach Hanson had another duel with Byron’s Maxwell Petersen in the 145-pound final, with Petersen winning 5-1. Petersen is ranked first in Class 2A at 145 and Hansen is ranked first in Class 3A at the same weight. Hanson is 16-2 this season, with both losses against Petersen.
Lakeville South
The girls hockey team extended its winning streak to 12 games after routing three opponents at the Mid-Winter Border Battle in Blaine. Lakeville South, 13-1 overall and ranked eighth in Class AA, outscored Anoka, Forest Lake and Blaine by a combined 19-3 in the holiday tournament.
Senior forward Claire Enright scored five goals and Payton Lang stopped all 16 shots she faced as South defeated Anoka 6-0 in the first round. Forward Theresa Soltys had a hat trick and one assist in the Cougars’ 6-1 victory over Forest Lake in the second round. Ryann Wright had a goal and two assists and Enright and Josie Grossman had three assists each. The Cougars closed the tournament with a 7-2 victory over Blaine as Wright had two goals and two assists, Taylor Otremba had a goal and two assists, and Enright scored twice. Enright, who has signed with the University of Wisconsin, has 25 goals in South’s first 13 games.
The Cougars defeated Owatonna 5-0 in a non-conference game on Tuesday and will return to South Suburban Conference action Thursday night at Shakopee.
Lakeville South was first in last week’s Let’s Play Hockey Class AA boys hockey rankings. That’s likely to change this week after losses to two other elite teams, but the Cougars roll into 2022 with a 9-2 record. The Cougars were 2-1 at the Tradition at the Park tournament in St. Louis Park, rebounding from a 3-0 loss to sixth-ranked Maple Grove in the first round and finishing with victories over Stillwater (5-0) and Holy Family (4-3). Tanner Ludtke had two goals and one assist and Aidan Willis had one goal and two assists in the victory over Stillwater, while goalie Jack Hochsprung made 16 saves. Ashton Dahms and Tate Pritchard each had a goal and assist in the victory over Holy Family.
On New Year’s Day, the South boys went to Edina for a game between the top two teams in the Class AA boys hockey rankings. South dominated early, outshooting No. 2-ranked Edina 18-5 in the first period and taking the lead on Joe Guentzel’s goal 71 seconds into the second period. However, the Hornets scored twice in the third period, including the game-winner on a power play with 4 minutes, 39 seconds remaining, to take a 2-1 victory.
Lakeville South’s boys basketball team went 1-1 in the East Ridge Holiday Classic, losing to Cretin-Derham Hall 65-61 before defeating East Ridge 63-55. The Cougars (3-3 overall) faced one Division I-bound player from each opponent, CDH guard Tre Holloman (Michigan State) and East Ridge guard Kendall Blue (St. Thomas). South’s Connor Beauchamp scored 16 points against Cretin-Derham Hall, with Tyler Swanson scoring 11 and Marley Baah-yeboah and Avery Mast adding 10 each.
The Lakeville South girls basketball team, tied for first place in the South Suburban Conference, returned to league play Tuesday night at Rosemount. The Cougars (3-1 SSC, 4-6 overall) lost two games in the Granite City Classic at the College of St. Benedict. Finley Ohnstad scored 12 points and Ally Schultz 11 in a 53-48 loss to Champlin Park in the first round. The Cougars lost to Sartell-St. Stephen 70-57 in the second round.
