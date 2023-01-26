Hockey: SSC boys, girls races remain tight

Rosemount forward Grace Bartlam (right) tries to steal the puck from Apple Valley’s Lilli DeFauw during a South Suburban Conference girls hockey game Jan. 21. Apple Valley won 3-2. 

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

North-South girls game could decide title

The South Suburban Conference boys hockey standings remain jumbled, with the sixth-place team only four points out of first. There was a little more clarity in the SSC girls race, which is entering the final stretch.

