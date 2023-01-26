Hockey: SSC boys, girls races remain tight

The South Suburban Conference boys hockey standings remain jumbled, with the sixth-place team only four points out of first. There was a little more clarity in the SSC girls race, which is entering the final stretch.
Lakeville South and Prior Lake are tied for first in the boys league with 16 points each, but South has three games in hand on Prior Lake. Rosemount and Lakeville North, meanwhile, are tied for third with 14 points and Shakopee and Eastview are tied for fifth with 12.
Lakeville South won its fourth game in a row and fifth in its last six, routing Shakopee 8-2 on Tuesday. Senior forward Tate Pritchard had a five-point night with two goals and three assists, while Ashton Dahms scored a hat trick.
The victory sets up a big weekend for the 11th-ranked Cougars (7-1 SSC, 10-4-1 overall). They play Lakeville North in an SSC game at Hasse Arena at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a non-conference game against No. 1-ranked Minnetonka at 2 p.m. Saturday, also at Hasse.
Rosemount jumped to an early lead and went on to defeat Lakeville North 5-2 on Tuesday. Christian Garrity had two goals and Cadyn Campbell three assists for the Irish (7-3, 8-9). Sam Njaa and Hayden Konik scored for Lakeville North (6-5, 7-10).
Eastview defeated Farmington 4-1 on Tuesday at Schmitz-Maki Arena, scoring three goals in the third period. Billy Downs, Jordan Brothers and Logan Opgrand had the third-period goals. Tanner Kronberg tied the game 1-1 in the second period on the power play for Eastview (6-4, 10-6). Kyler Schwamb scored for Farmington (1-9, 3-14).
Park of Cottage Grove defeated Apple Valley/Burnsville 5-2 on Tuesday in a non-conference game. Sam Arendt scored both goals for Apple Valley/Burnsville (3-7, 7-11), and Cole Sieben assisted on each.
South Suburban Conference girls hockey play resumes Thursday, with all teams having four league games remaining. Lakeville South (13-1 SSC), Lakeville North (12-2), Apple Valley (9-4-1) and Shakopee (9-5) are the only teams with a mathematical chance to win or share the championship, although realistically it probably comes down to the two Lakeville schools, which will face each other at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hasse Arena. The North-South game also figures to be important for section seeding, with the winner having the best chance to be the top seed in Section 1AA.
Apple Valley will play host to Lakeville South at 6 p.m. Thursday. Although the Eagles (15-5-1 overall) have only a slim chance to win the conference, they have a very good chance to be the No. 1 seed in Section 3AA, where only they and Rosemount (10-9-2) have winning records.
Apple Valley defeated Rosemount 3-2 on Jan. 21 as Makayla Moran scored all three Eagles’ goals, giving her 35 for the season. Marie Moran had two assists.
