Enright scored 4 for first-place Cougars
Senior forward Claire Enright scored four goals in Lakeville South’s 6-1 victory over Shakopee, which kept the Cougars in first place in South Suburban Conference girls hockey.
The victory was the 14th in a row for South, 14-1 overall and 9-0 in the conference. The Cougars maintained a two-point lead in the SSC over second-place Rosemount and four over third-place Burnsville.
Enright scored Lakeville South’s first goal 1 minute, 58 seconds into the game and added the Cougars’ final three goals. She now has 30 goals and 44 points in 15 games.
Brynn O’Neil and Taylor Otremba also scored for South, and Gabby Bouman had three assists.
Lakeville South plays host to Eagan at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Hasse Arena. The Cougars face their closest SSC pursuer, Rosemount, on Jan. 15 at Hasse Arena.
Rosemount defeated Farmington 4-2 on Tuesday to improve to 13-1 overall. Senior forward Whitney Tuttle scored all four Rosemount goals and has 45 points (27 goals, 18 assists) inn 13 games. Tuttle’s goal at 4:13 of the third period was the game-winner.
Morgan Mitchell and MaKenna Kadrlik scored for Farmington, 6-8 overall.
Katie Katzmarek scored at 6:06 of overtime in Burnsville’s 2-1 victory over Eastview. Katzmarek also scored in the first period. Rylee Colin assisted on both Burnsville goals. The Blaze 11-4-1 overall, are 7-2 in the South Suburban.
Eastview’s Avery Chesek scored on the power play at 9:06 in the third period to tie the game. Eastview is 5-6-1 overall.
Apple Valley is 7-7-1 overall after defeating Eagan 6-3 on Thursday. Ninth-grader Makayla Moran scored five goals for the Eagles, including two shorthanded. She has 23 goals and 18 assists in the Eagles’ 15 games. Mazy Ryan scored once and Marie Moran had two assists.
Emily Schoeberl had a goal and two assists for Eagan 2-13-1 overall.
Lakeville North lost to Prior Lake 4-3 on Thursday at Ames Arena. Gracie Hanson scored twice and Maddie Swierczek once for North, 6-9-1 overall.
Boys hockey
Eastview scored four goals in the third period of its 5-3 non-conference victory at Minnetonka on Thursday. Zach Wooten scored twice for the Lightning (8-2 overall), with his first goal at 5:35 of the third period putting the Lightning ahead to stay.
Jordan Larkee and Wooten scored goals just five seconds apart in the third period as Eastview took a 3-2 lead. Later, goals by Wooten and John Kisch just 18 seconds apart made it 5-2.
