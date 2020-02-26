It’s probably a stretch to call a three-time defending section champion an “upstart,” but a No. 5 seed made it to the Section 3AA boys hockey championship game to challenge Burnsville.
The Blaze, in search of their first state tournament appearance since 2016, know better than to overlook this opponent.
Burnsville (17-8-2) will face St. Thomas Academy in the section final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Braemar Arena in Edina. Burnsville, the No. 2 seed, defeated two opponents by a combined 10-2 in its first two postseason games, both of which were played at home.
St. Thomas Academy also is 17-8-2 but could get only the fifth seed in the section. The Cadets’ schedule included some of the better teams in Class AA, but also some Class A programs. The Cadets’ 1-2 regular-season record against South Suburban Conference teams also might have had something to do with their low seed. They take an eight-game winning streak into the section final.
Burnsville has won five of its last six after dispatching Eagan 5-1 in the section semifinals Saturday at Burnsville Ice Center. The Blaze seized control early with goals by Bennet Botz, Dylan Reed and Tim Urlaub in the first 5 minutes, 29 seconds. Korey Bell scored his 23rd goal of the season in the second period and Cade Nielsen scored his 24th in the third period. Urlaub also had two assists, and Blaze goalie Eddie Wittchow made 33 saves.
Max Meekin scored early in the third period for Eagan, which finished 17-10.
Urlaub had a goal and assist as Burnsville defeated Park of Cottage Grove 5-1 in a section quarterfinal game Feb. 20.
St. Thomas defeated No. 1-seeded Rosemount 3-1 in the semifinals Saturday at Rosemount Community Center. The Irish (20-7) outshot STA 31-18 but couldn’t overcome a 2-0 first-period deficit. Luke Levandowski scored Rosemount’s goal at 1:01 of the second period with assists from Jake Ratzlaff and goalie Will Tollefson.
Rosemount defeated Apple Valley 5-1 in a section quarterfinal game Feb. 20 as Broten Sabo had a goal and two assists, Ratzlaff had a goal and assist, and Charlie Stramel had three assists.
The Burnsville-STA winner will play in the state Class AA quarterfinal March 5 at Xcel Energy Center. State tournament brackets will be determined Saturday.
South back in 1AA final
Lakeville South will go for its second consecutive Section 1AA championship and third in four years when it plays Hastings at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Rec Center.
The Cougars will be favored – but then, so was Lakeville North in the semifinals Saturday against Hastings, and the Raiders emerged with a 6-4 victory. Lakeville South, the No. 1 seed, is 20-7. Third-seeded Hastings is 19-5-3.
Lakeville South broke open a one-goal game by scoring three times in 1 minute, 18 seconds late in the third period of its 5-1 Section 1AA semifinal victory over Rochester Century on Saturday. Jed England, Zack Oelrich and Tanner Ludtke scored the third-period goals. Oelrich scored in the first period and Cade Ahrenholz scored in the second to give South a 2-1 lead entering the third. The Cougars outshot Century 51-29.
Griffin Ludtke, Oelrich and Cam Boche scored two goals each as South routed Rochester Mayo 9-1 in the section quarterfinals Feb. 20.
Hastings scored twice in the final five minutes of its semifinal victory over Lakeville North. The Panthers trailed 3-1 and 4-2 before rallying to tie the game by the end of the second period. They dominated in shots on goal, outshooting Hastings 34-15 over the final two periods.
Cole Pearson had a goal and assist for Lakeville North, which finished 18-8-1. Caden Smith, Keaton Kranz and Tom Shandorf also scored.
A highlight of Lakeville North’s 5-2 opening-round victory over Northfield was a goal by senior goalie Caleb Mayer, who shot it into an empty net with 27 seconds remaining. Kranz had two goals and one assist.
