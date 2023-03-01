Lightning, Irish fall in semifinal round
Lakeville South came out flying in its 6-0 victory over Rochester Century in the Section 1AA boys hockey semifinals Feb. 25, and it was no accident.
The Cougars were intent on not repeating their start in their previous game.
“I didn’t like our start at all in the Farmington game (a 7-1 first-round playoff victory),” South coach Josh Storm said. “They definitely outplayed us early. We thought we could beat them 9-1 without putting in much effort.
“If we came out the same way against Century, we could have been down 2-0 in a hurry. We challenged our guys to come out stronger, and they played a really good first period.”
South outshot Century 17-2 in the first period and led 3-0, putting the Cougars on their way to the section final for the seventh consecutive year. The Cougars’ opponent, Lakeville North, also is a section championship game regular. The Lakeville schools will meet for the 1AA championship game for the sixth time in seven years, with faceoff at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Rec Center.
Lakeville South (20-6-1), which won its fourth straight South Suburban Conference championship, is seeking its fifth consecutive state tournament appearance; Lakeville North (13-14) is trying to get there for the first time since 2018. Third-seeded Lakeville North defeated No. 2 seed Rochester Mayo 3-2 in overtime in the other Section 1AA semifinal game.
South won both regular-season games against North, 4-2 and 4-0. Storm said the Cougars are preparing for a difficult game in the section final.
“Lakeville North is one of the most disciplined teams in the state,” he said. “I’m expecting them to play a very defensive style against us. In the first two games, they kept a third guy high all the time (to try to prevent odd-man rushes). If we can make good decisions with the puck, we’re hoping to be able to put some pressure on their defense.”
A lot of that pressure likely would come from the top line of Ashton Dahms, Aidan Willis and Tate Pritchard, all seniors. They were on the ice for all six goals in the Century game, with each player scoring twice. Willis had four assists, Pritchard three and Dahms two. Each has at least 43 points this season.
“It’s no secret when they’re playing well, we’re tough to beat,” Storm said.
Senior goalie Jack Hochsprung has stopped 45 of 46 shots in the playoffs, and Storm credited him with keeping Farmington from jumping in front in the section quarterfinal game with several big saves early.
Pritchard had two goals and one assist in the Farmington game, while Willis, Dahms and Luke Johnson each had a goal and assist.
Kellen Conway scored for Farmington, which finished 3-23.
Lakeville North forward Sam Swanson scored in the first minute of overtime against Rochester Mayo, sending the Panthers to the championship game and avenging a 5-3 loss to the Spartans on Feb. 2. Griffin Kranz, who leads the Panthers with 18 goals, scored in the first period, tying the game 1-1, Hayden Konik’s third-period goal gave North a brief 2-1 lead.
Carter Mayfield made 15 saves as North defeated Owatonna 3-0 in a section quarterfinal game Feb. 24. Kranz, Konik and Wyatt Albrecht scored for the Panthers.
Section 3AA
St. Thomas Academy and Cretin-Derham Hall advanced to the Section 3AA boys hockey championship game after defeating South Suburban Conference teams in the semifinals.
St. Thomas broke a scoreless tie with three goals in the first 7 minutes, 44 seconds of the second period and went on to beat Eastview 4-0 on Feb. 24 in the first game of a section hockey doubleheader at Braemar Arena in Edina. Cretin-Derham Hall, the defending section champion, scored with 3:21 left in the third period to take the lead and added an empty-net goal in a 3-1 victory over Rosemount. The winners played in the section final Wednesday night at Braemar Arena.
Eastview (17-10) had 25 shots on goal against St. Thomas, but Cadets goalie Tyler Magozzi stopped them all. Eastview goalie Jay Svaren made 26 saves.
Svaren is one of 12 seniors on the Eastview roster. Also graduating are forward John Kisch, defenseman Logan Opgrand and forwards Charlie Ortman and Tanner Kronberg, who were third through sixth on the team in scoring. The Lightning’s top two scorers, Jordan Brothers and Zach Wooten, are juniors.
Owen Durigan of Rosemount tied the game with a power-play goal early in the second period of the semifinal against Cretin-Derham Hall. It remained 1-1 until the Raiders’ Jake Fischer scored on a rebound at 13:39 of the third.
The Irish thought they had tied the game in the final minute on a scramble in front of the CDH net. Several Rosemount players even started celebrating, but officials ruled the puck had not crossed the goal line. The Raiders then put it away on a shorthanded goal with 26 seconds remaining.
Jackson Ganser assisted on Durigan’s goal. Tristan Fischer made 31 saves for the Irish, who finished 14-12-1.
