Eastview girls making late-season push
Lakeville South won on back-to-back days this week to move into a tie for first place in South Suburban Conference boys hockey.
The Cougars won 3-2 at Prior Lake on Tuesday as Ashton Dahms scored twice. On Monday, South defeated Eagan 8-1 in a rescheduled conference game at Eagan Civic Arena.
South is 6-1 in the South Suburban and has 14 points. Lakeville North also has 14 points but has played two more league games and is 6-3 in the SSC.
Jackson Ernst and Dahms scored in the first period as the Cougars took the lead against Prior Lake. They never gave back the lead, but the Lakers (6-4 SSC) twice pulled within a goal. Aidan Willis had two assists for the Cougars.
South had another quick start in Monday’s game at Eagan, scoring four times in the first period. Senior forward Tate Pritchard scored two goals in the first and completed a hat trick at 9 minutes, 52 seconds of the third. Pritchard also had three assists for a six-point game.
Dahms scored twice and had one assist, while Aidan Willis had a goal and three assists for South, 8-4-1 overall. Goalie Jack Hochsprung made 11 saves.
Grayson Robbins scored in the second period for Eagan (0-8 SSC, 3-11 overall).
The Lakeville South-Eagan game was scheduled for Jan. 3 but was postponed because of a snowstorm.
Boys
Lakeville North has pushed its way back into the South Suburban Conference picture, winning its last four league games to tie Lakeville South for first place.
The Panthers (7-7 overall) defeated Farmington 4-3 on Tuesday at Schmitz-Maki Arena after falling behind 2-0 in the first period. Tyler Arneson’s second goal of the game at 4:16 of the third period put North in front for the first time. Griffin Kranz and Hayden Konik also scored for the Panthers.
Kyler Schwamb and Luke Walton scored in the first period for Farmington (1-7, 3-11). Walton also assisted on Schwamb’s goal.
Lakeville North and Lakeville South have the same number of points (14) in conference play but South has two games in hand, making the Lakeville teams’ game Jan. 27 at Hasse Arena huge for the Panthers’ South Suburban title hopes.
Eastview downed Shakopee 6-2 on Monday for the Lightning’s second consecutive victory. Eastview (5-3, 9-5) defeated Apple Valley/Burnsville 4-1 on Jan. 14.
Zach Wooten had two goals and one assist and Charlie Ortman a goal and three assists in the Lightning’s victory over Shakopee. Logan Opgrand, Jordan Brothers, Billy Downs and Ortman scored against Apple Valley/Burnsville.
Rosemount, 5-3 in the SSC, also stayed in the conference race with a 5-3 victory over Eagan on Tuesday. Ty Hansen had two goals and one assist and Jackson Ganser a goal and two assists for the Irish.
Girls
Lakeville North and Lakeville South remained on schedule for a collision next week with the South Suburban girls hockey lead at stake.
The Panthers and Cougars started this week tied for first in the league at 11-1. They will play Jan. 28 at Hasse Arena. North won the first meeting between the teams 4-0 on Dec. 15.
Lakeville North (14-5 overall), which suffered its first conference loss against Eastview on Jan. 11, rebounded with a 3-1 victory over Eagan on Jan. 14. Gracie Hanson scored twice for the Panthers and Addison Bowlby had a goal and assist. Sophia Sears of Eagan (1-10-1, 2-13-2) scored 1:16 into the game to put her team in front.
Lakeville South (15-2) extended its winning streak to eight games with a 5-2 non-conference victory over Minneapolis on Tuesday. Theresa Soltys had two goals and an assist for the Cougars, who launched 53 shots on goal.
Before the victory over Minneapolis, Lakeville South won back-to-back conference games in overtime. Soltys scored at 7:44 of overtime (or with 16 seconds of the extra period remaining) as South defeated Rosemount 2-1 on Jan. 14. The Cougars, trailing 1-0, went on the power play in the final minute of the third period and converted, with Brynn O’Neil scoring with 44 seconds to play.
South defeated Farmington 3-2 on Jan. 12 on Gabby Bouman’s goal at 6:12 of overtime.
Apple Valley is third in the South Suburban at 7-4-1, while Rosemount and Shakopee are tied for fourth at 7-5.
Eastview is 3-8-1 in conference play and 3-15-1 overall, but the Lightning might be hitting their stride with a few weeks left before the playoffs. They handed Lakeville North its first conference loss on Jan. 11, defeating the Panthers 3-2 on Jessica Wilhelm’s goal at 3:30 of overtime. Eastview tied Apple Valley 5-5 on Jan. 14 as Erin Hayward scored twice.
