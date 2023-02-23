Hockey: Eastview boys move on with OT victory

Section 1AA playoffs scheduled to start Thursday-Friday
Not every break went Eastview’s way Tuesday night. But the last one did, and the Lightning’s season lives on.
Senior forward Tyler Cords scored at 2 minutes, 46 seconds of overtime to give Eastview a 4-3 victory over Park of Cottage Grove in a Section 3AA quarterfinal game at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The puck appeared to deflect into the goal off the skate of a Park defender.
No apologies from the Eastview side, which saw Park score a game-tying goal on a funky bounce in front of the Lightning net.
“We preached patience and structure at the beginning of the game,” Eastview coach Aaron Fulton said. “Even in the third period, when we got a bad bounce and they tied it up, then we scored and they scored, we told our players to stick with it and not get out of their normal game. I think they did a pretty good job. We probably weren’t at our best tonight with the top guys, but our role guys did well and I think we just stuck with what we need to be. And we got the bounce at the end to score” the game-winner.
Eastview (17-9) moves on to the section semifinals against top-seeded St. Thomas Academy (18-7) at 5 p.m. Friday at Braemar Arena in Edina. Defending section champion Cretin-Derham Hall and Rosemount play the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the winners returning to Braemar for the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
St. Thomas Academy defeated Eastview 3-0 in a non-conference game Nov. 30, but it was 1-0 until the final three minutes when the Cadets scored a shorthanded goal and an empty-netter to put it away.
But regular-season results don’t necessarily mean much in the playoffs, as Park demonstrated Tuesday night. The Wolfpack (16-9-1) lost to Eastview 6-1 on Jan. 5 but gave the Lightning a much tougher time in the rematch.
“They have a really good first line, their goalie was better tonight, and they just keep coming at you,” Fulton said of the Wolfpack. “Maybe they don’t match up as well physically because they have some young guys, but they gave us all we could handle.”
Eastview’s Charlie Ortman scored the game’s first goal early in the second period. Park tied it less than two minutes later, but John Kisch knocked in a rebound at 14:14 of the third to put Eastview back in front.
In the wild third period, the puck took an odd bounce to the front of the Eastview goal, where Park swatted it in to tie the game. Eastview forward Zach Wooten scored with an assist from Kisch with 3:57 remaining as the Eastview fans hoped Park had been put away for good. But the Wolfpack tied it again 1:11 later, setting up the overtime.
“We’ve talked about resilience because at times this season we haven’t handled situations like that very well,” Fulton said. “But we had a good last couple of weeks of the regular season, winning three games that were all tight. I think we know what we have in the room, so it’s a matter of believing it and trusting each other. When we do that, we’re going to be very tough to beat.”
St. Thomas Academy has won six Section 3AA championships since moving to Class AA in the 2013-14 season. But the Cadets changed coaches after last season, bringing in Mike Randolph, who won 658 games and two state championships in 32 years at Duluth East.
“They’re going to be very structured in what they do. Maybe not being always offensive, but being patient and waiting for opportunities,” Fulton said. “Puck management and special teams will be big for us, and we think we have a pretty good goalie (senior Jay Svaren), which always helps.”
Section 3AA quarterfinals
Rosemount defeated Eagan 7-1 and Cretin-Derham Hall beat Apple Valley/Burnsville in other Section 3AA quarterfinal games Tuesday.
Senior forward Cadyn Campbell had four goals and an assist in Rosemount’s victory. Christian Garrity, Owen Durigan and Jackson Ganser scored one goal each, and senior forward Caden Hegarty had six assists. Rosemount is 14-11-1 overall but 10-2-1 in its last 13 games.
Ben Gerard scored in the second period for Eagan, which finished 9-17.
Cretin-Derham Hall scored on three of its four power plays in its victory over Apple Valley/Burnsville. There were 64 minutes in penalties and the game was particularly tense in the second period, when a player from each team received a major penalty and game misconduct for contact to the head.
Jackson Gilmore made 35 saves for Apple Valley/Burnsville, which completed its first season as a co-op program with a 9-16-1 record.
Section 1AA
The Section 1AA boys hockey playoffs are scheduled to start Thursday, with top-seeded Lakeville South playing eighth-seeded Farmington in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. at Hasse Arena.
South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South has won the last four Section 1AA titles and five of the last six. The Cougars (18-6-1) faced Farmington (3-22) twice during the regular season, winning 6-1 and 9-1. The winner faces Hastings or Rochester Century in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Rec Center.
Lakeville North (11-14) received the third seed and plays host to Owatonna (11-12-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Ames Arena. The game originally was scheduled for Thursday but was pushed back because of the snowstorm. The teams did not meet during the regular season.
The Lakeville North-Owatonna winner plays Rochester Mayo or Rochester John Marshall in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Saturday. Mayo (18-5-2) is the section’s No. 2 seed.
The Section 1AA championship game is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Rochester Rec Center.
