Hockey, basketball playoffs start this week

Farmington, Lakeville South, Eastview teams draw No. 1 seeds
Most brackets for section high school hockey and basketball tournaments were released Sunday. Here’s a look at the upcoming playoff schedule for local teams:
Girls hockey
Section 1AA has an undefeated team and two others with at least 13 victories. But the No. 1 seed – and home ice throughout the section playoffs – went to 9-8-1 Farmington.
Playing in the competitive South Suburban Conference appeared to factor heavily into the seedings as the two SSC teams in the section received the top two spots. Farmington got the top seed over No. 2 Lakeville South (13-4-1) because the Tigers were 1-0-1 against South in the regular season.
The Tigers and Cougars will receive first-round byes. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., defending section champion Farmington plays Dodge County or Owatonna in the semifinals at Schmitz-Maki Arena. Lakeville South faces Northfield (15-0) or Rochester Century/John Marshall in the other semifinal at Hasse Arena. The championship game is Friday, with the higher-seeded team serving as host.
There were no seeding surprises in Section 3AA; South Suburban champion Burnsville earned the top seed in a section consisting mainly of SSC teams. The Blaze (15-2-1), also the defending section champion, play Park of Cottage Grove (0-15) in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Burnsville Ice Center.
Other first-round games Tuesday in Section 3AA are Lakeville North (5-12-1) at Apple Valley (7-10-1) at 5 p.m., Hastings (7-11) at Eastview (12-4-2) at 7:30 p.m. and Eagan (4-13-1) at Rosemount (8-7) at 7 p.m. Semifinal games are Thursday and the championship game is Saturday, with the higher seeded team at home in all cases.
Boys hockey
Undefeated and No. 1-seeded Lakeville South (15-0-2) begins its quest for a third consecutive Section 1AA championship Thursday at 7 p.m. against Rochester John Marshall (1-12) at Hasse Arena. A victory sends South to the semifinals against Hastings or Northfield on Saturday.
Lakeville North (10-6-2) received the No. 2 seed and will play host to Rochester Century (5-13) on Thursday, with the winner facing Owatonna (12-4-1) or Farmington (3-13-1) on Saturday. The Owatonna-Farmington quarterfinal will be played in Owatonna.
Rochester Mayo, which won 12 games in the regular season, had to drop out of the Section 1AA playoffs because of COVID-19 protocol.
The Section 1AA championship game is Wednesday, March 24, at the home of the higher-seeded team.
Four-time defending Section 3AA champion St. Thomas Academy is the top seed in this year’s tournament and will receive a bye in the quarterfinals.
No. 2 seed Rosemount (14-3-1) plays No. 7 seed Eagan (1-14) in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rosemount Community Center. Third-seeded Burnsville (8-10) will be home against Eastview (5-13) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner playing Rosemount or Eagan in the semifinals Friday.
Apple Valley (2-13-1) had to drop out of the Section 3AA playoffs. The championship game is Wednesday, March 24, with the higher-seeded team playing at home.
Girls basketball
Undefeated Farmington is the top seed in Class 4A, Section 1 and will be at home for as long as the Tigers are in the section playoffs. Farmington (18-0) plays New Prague (2-16) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner playing Rochester John Marshall or Owatonna on Friday.
Lakeville South (4-14) travels to Northfield (10-5) in Tuesday’s first round, with the winner facing Rochester Mayo or Rochester Century in the semifinals Friday. Mayo (14-2) is the section’s No. 2 seed.
The Section 1 final is 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Rosemount is top seed in Class 4A, Section 3. The Irish (15-3) play Apple Valley (0-18) in the first round Wednesday. All of Wednesday’s quarterfinal games start at 6 p.m.
Defending section champion and No. 2 seed Lakeville North (9-7) is home against Hastings (5-9) in the first round. The winner advances to the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday against the winner of a first-round game between Eastview (8-10) and Eagan (4-14).
Fourth-seeded Burnsville (6-11) is home against fifth-seeded Park of Cottage Grove (5-13) on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to play Rosemount or Apple Valley in the semifinals Saturday.
The Section 3 championship game is Thursday, March 25, with the higher seed at home.
Boys basketball
South Suburban Conference champion Eastview drew the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, Section 3. The Lightning (16-2) are home against Burnsville (0-18) in the first round at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Eastview-Burnsville winner plays Park of Cottage Grove (9-9) or Eagan (6-12) in the semifinals Saturday. Eagan travels to Park for its quarterfinal game Wednesday.
In the other half of the bracket, No. 2 seed Lakeville North (12-6), plays host to Apple Valley (4-14) at 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner facing Rosemount (12-6) or Hastings (8-9) in a semifinal game Saturday. Rosemount is the home team for its game against Hastings at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The section final is Thursday, March 25, on the higher-seeded team’s home floor. Eastview and Lakeville North were to play in the championship game of the 2020 section tournament, but it was called off because of the pandemic.
Lakeville South’s five-game winning streak to close the regular season helped the Cougars get the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, Section 1 playoffs. With Rochester John Marshall dropping out of the postseason, that leaves the section with seven teams and gives Lakeville South a first-round bye. The Cougars (12-6) play host to Rochester Century or Northfield in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In the other half of the bracket, No. 2 seed Farmington (11-7) is home against Rochester Mayo (7-11) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner plays No. 3 seed Owatonna or No. 6 New Prague in the semifinals Saturday night.
The Section 1 championship game is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the higher-seeded team’s home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.