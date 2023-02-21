Rosemount girls going to state for first time in 12 years
In February 2022, Sophie Stramel and Anna Shandorf skated off the ice at Veterans Memorial Community Center, wondering if a golden opportunity had been squandered.
They played for a Rosemount team that lost to Burnsville in the Section 3AA girls hockey championship game. Only a handful of players from the Irish roster would be back the following year.
Stramel and Shandorf were two of them, and they set out to help assemble a new team that could make another push for the section championship. The Irish’s 3-2 double-overtime victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in the Section 3AA final Feb. 15 not only brought their first state tournament berth in 12 years, it provided immense satisfaction for the returning varsity players.
“The returning players we had knew how it felt to lose this game and we wanted to finish the job this year,” said Stramel, who scored the game-winner at 38 seconds of the second overtime. “We were a little unsure at first, but our section is one of the most wide-open in the state. Anybody could win it. Once we got into the section tournament, we started rolling.”
Every team that reaches the state tournament is on a roll, and that’s particularly true of Andover, Rosemount’s state Class AA quarterfinal opponent at 11 a.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. The Huskies (25-3), who are the No. 2 seed and defending state champion, have won 12 in a row. Rosemount (15-11-2) has won five of its last six and had a five-game winning streak earlier in the season.
Minnetonka, ranked first in Class AA, also is seeded first in the state tournament. Skippers coach Tracy Cassano was Rosemount’s coach when the Irish appeared in their first state tournament in 2011.
Stramel, a sophomore captain, also scored 12 seconds into the third period and assisted on Shandorf’s first-period goal. Delaney Schwab of Cretin-Derham Hall scored on a breakaway with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third period, which ended up requiring overtime.
In the opening minute of the second overtime, Stramel drove hard down the right wing and scored on a wrist shot. To Rosemount co-head coach Kyle Finn, it seemed only appropriate that Stramel got the winner.
“Sophie is unbelievable. She’s the leader of this team. She’s an incredible captain,” said Finn, who shares head coaching duties with Jennifer Williams. “She comes up with huge goals. She’s one of our hardest workers and one of the biggest reasons we’ve been successful.”
Shandorf, a senior captain, scored three of Rosemount’s seven goals in the Section 3AA tournament, one in each game. This year she played with Stramel and Cece Hanson on the Irish’s top line. She also wondered what the 2022-23 season might bring after the Irish were stopped one victory short of the state tournament last year.
“We knew we had a lot of new players,” Shandorf said. “We implemented the idea of playing for each other. We said, no one was like this team of 20 girls. You play for each other and no one else. If you do that, you can win any game.”
Although none of the current Irish players have experienced the tournament, several are veterans of Rosemount state championship teams in other sports, notably softball and soccer.
“We’ve got multiple girls from the (2021) state championship softball team that are on this team,” Finn said. “We have a soccer player who’s just coming off a state championship. Their ability to have those experiences has been really important to us.”
Finn and Williams are in their first season as girls varsity co-head coaches but have been longtime youth coaches in Rosemount. “We knew the younger players because we coached some of them,” said Finn, also the goalie coach for the Rosemount High boys team. “We weren’t very familiar with the sophomores, juniors and seniors other than we’re Rosemount folks and we’ve watched them develop over the years.
“We were excited to work with them because they have a phenomenal reputation in Rosemount, and they’ve been every bit of that for us. They’re great girls, super coachable, and the returning girls have been tremendous leaders.”
Rosemount’s younger players, including two seventh-graders who skate regularly for the varsity, have the Irish feeling good about their future. They also should help this week because, as Stramel noted, a number of them have played in Minnesota Hockey youth state tournaments.
“State tournaments are nothing unusual for them,” Stramel said. “For us (the older players), yes. But not for them. Which I love.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.