Hobey Baker legend carries on through fire and pandemic

Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.