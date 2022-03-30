Tourney finish is second best in boys basketball program’s history
A lot of things have to fall into place for a team to reach the state tournament, and once there, everything has to mesh perfectly to win a championship.
Eastview demonstrated just how difficult a task that is at last week’s Class 4A boys basketball tournament. The Lightning rolled past Eden Prairie in the quarterfinals, and everything appeared to be on schedule. Then they had one of their best defensive efforts of the season in the semifinals against Park Center but made less then 30 percent of their own shots and lost 54-39 at Williams Arena.
The offense awakened against Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A third-place game on March 26, with Eastview senior forward Jamal Ambrose scoring a career-high 46 points. But the Raiders’ guard duo of Tre Holloman and Donavhan Cain combined for 82 points to lead their team to a 103-95 double-overtime victory.
Despite the two season-ending losses, Eastview finished 23-8 and earned the program’s second-best finish in the state tournament, topped only by the 2004-05 team that was Class 4A runner-up.
To reach state, the Lightning overcame lingering disappointment from the previous two seasons. Eastview was one victory from the tournament in 2020 when the rest of the season was called off because of the pandemic. Last year the team was seeded first in its section but lost to Park of Cottage Grove in the semifinals.
This year’s team wasn’t going to let that happen to them. “It’s the toughest, most hard-nosed group I’ve coached in 35 years,” coach Paul Goetz said following the March 24 state semifinal game against Park Center. “There’s never a doubt they’re going to give a great effort. It’s been a fun run with them.”
Park Center, which went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, beat defending champion Wayzata 58-53 in the Class 4A final March 26. Against Eastview, the Pirates scored 11 of the last 13 points in the first half to take a nine-point lead. Eastview, struggling to recapture its groove on offense, couldn’t respond.
The Pirates’ key weapon was an aggressive, athletic defense that forced Eastview to play at a faster pace than the Lightning wanted.
“They do a really good job of speeding players up and they try to get up in your grill,” said junior forward Chet Kloss, one of the Eastview captains. “I don’t think we did the worst job, but they did a really good job of pressuring our ballhandling. They made us rush things we know we can execute.”
Eastview made only 29.5 percent of its shots against Park Center. Three-pointers were crucial in the Lightning’s 67-51 quarterfinal victory over Eden Prairie on March 22, but two days later they were 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. Even from much closer range, getting the ball through the net was a struggle. The Lightning watched a half-dozen shots from the paint roll off the rim.
“Credit Park Center. They had a lot to do with speeding us up,” Goetz said. “But I thought some of those shots at the rim are ones that usually roll in for us, and it’s a different game at halftime if that’s the case.”
Park Center shot 50 percent from the field but was held to a season-low point total. “Our defense was just where it had to be,” Goetz said. “When we saw them on film we thought we’d be able to contain them. There were a few guys we were laying off, wanting them to take three-point shots. We thought we could control them on the defensive end, but they caused havoc for us on the other end, really sped us up a little bit and that was the difference in the game.”
Ambrose led Eastview with 13 points. Senior forward Kayser Hassan had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds. Future University of Minnesota player Braeden Carrington scored 13 for Park Center.
In addition to defending well enough to win, Goetz noted the Lightning out-rebounded Park Center. Those factors suggested the effort was more than adequate.
“When you’re around this long, if kids play hard and give a great effort, I think you can stomach it,” Goetz said. “As a coach, the frustrating part is when you don’t see the effort and you don’t see the care. We did those things tonight.”
Eastview and Cretin-Derham Hall met twice in the 2021-22 season, with both going to overtime. The Lightning defeated CDH 81-78 on Dec. 30 in the East Ridge holiday tournament on senior guard Kenji Scales’ buzzer-beater.
On March 26 it was the Raiders’ chance for revenge. The Raiders scored the first eight points of the second overtime and went on to the victory. They scored 21 points in the four-minute second overtime.
The Raiders took the third-place game at Concordia University in St. Paul despite having no answer for Ambrose, who hit 15 of 25 shots, including three of five three-pointers, and took down 12 rebounds. Junior guard Dylan Omweno made a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in the second half to send the game to overtime.
Cain scored 42 points and Holloman 40 for Cretin-Derham Hall. Holloman, a Michigan State recruit (Spartans coach Tom Izzo was at the Class 4A quarterfinals at the Target Center on March 22 to watch him), was credited with drawing 18 fouls in the third-place marathon. Half of his 40 points came from the free-throw line. Cain was 13-for-26 from the field, 5-for-10 on three pointers, and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Frequent whistles were a theme in the Class 4A third-place game. The teams were called for 61 fouls combined and shot 94 free throws. Five players fouled out, including starting Eastview point guard Scales, who was not available for the overtime periods.
