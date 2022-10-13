Highly ranked teams to battle at SSC cross country

Two of the top three teams in the Class 3A boys cross country rankings and three of the top five girls teams can be found in the same place Friday when the South Suburban Conference championships take place at Eagan High School.
Eagan High is the traditional site of the conference meet. Varsity races now have moved to the late morning, with the girls starting at 11:10 a.m. and the boys at 11:50. The boys junior varsity race is 10:30 a.m., and the girls JV race is the last of the day at 12:20 p.m. An awards ceremony takes place at 1:10 p.m. at Eagan’s Wildcat Stadium.
The SSC boys race features the No. 1 (Lakeville North) and No. 3 (Rosemount) teams in the Class 3A rankings. They have tangled twice already this season, most recently at the Ev Berg Invitational in Owatonna, where Lakeville North finished first, two points ahead of Rosemount.
North senior Andrew Casey, a recent University of Wisconsin commit, won the individual championship in Owatonna and is ranked third in Class 3A. Teammate Bryce Stachewicz, also a senior, is ranked ninth. Rosemount doesn’t have any individuals ranked in the top 12 but can attack with balance; Will Harder, Ryan Mulrooney, George Edgar and Joe McNeil all finished in the top 10 at the Ev Berg Invitational.
Rosemount is defending SSC boys team champion. Prior Lake junior Hootie Hage is the defending individual champion, and Casey (second), Harder (fourth) and Ethan Starfield of Lakeville South (fifth) all are returning top-five finishers.
The SSC girls team competition shapes up as a duel between third-ranked Prior Lake, fourth-ranked Farmington and fifth-ranked Eastview. Eastview is coming off a victory at the Ev Berg Invitational, where the Lightning finished five points ahead of Owatonna. Five Eastview runners placed in the top 20, led by ninth-grader Hadley Knight, who finished ninth.
Farmington eighth-grader Sophia Venning and juniors Marianah Scott and Mackenzy Lippold were top-10 finishers at the 2021 conference meet. They’re also returnees from Farmington’s fifth-place team at last year’s state Class 3A meet. Eagan, eighth at the 2021 state meet, also could be a factor at the SSC championships with sophomore Lilah Bartels leading the Wildcats’ charge.
The girls field includes Lakeville South sophomore Claire Vukovics and Eagan sophomore Norah Sjerven, who were second and fourth at the 2021 conference meet. There will be a new girls individual conference champion succeeding Burnsville’s Zoie Dundon, now at the University of Minnesota.
Prior Lake defeated Farmington by two points for last year’s SSC girls team championship.
The conference meet is the last big race before section competition during the last week of October. Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South teams will compete in the Class 3A, Section 1 meet Oct. 27 at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna. Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount will be among the schools in the Class 3A, Section 3 meet Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course.
