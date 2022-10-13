Highly ranked teams to battle at SSC cross country

Lakeville North's boys team is ranked first in Class 3A going into the South Suburban Conference cross country championships Friday at Eagan High School.

Conference championships are Friday at Eagan High

Two of the top three teams in the Class 3A boys cross country rankings and three of the top five girls teams can be found in the same place Friday when the South Suburban Conference championships take place at Eagan High School.

