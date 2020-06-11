Senior showcase held at Bunker Hills on day state tourney was to take place
It might have looked like just another day of golf at Bunker Hills on Tuesday, but for more than 100 high school seniors it was much more.
The boys who played in Tuesday’s Minnesota High School Senior Golf Showcase were representing their schools one final time after thinking their prep careers might be over when the Minnesota State High School League called off the spring 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PGA Minnesota Section stepped in, organizing a one-round tournament for senior boys and girls on the dates the MSHSL Class 3A tournament was to be played at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. The boys event Tuesday drew 111 players. About 75 signed up for the girls event Wednesday, where Eastview senior Jaycee Rhodes placed first with an even-par 72.
Wednesday was the first and only time Rhodes competed in a varsity tournament representing Eastview. After transferring from Visitation to Eastview, she had to sit out her junior year, then lost her senior season to the pandemic.
Things went smoothly enough that the Minnesota PGA is considering making the senior showcase an annual event. In the future it likely would be shortly after the MSHSL state tourney.
Players, who thought their high school careers were over, were appreciative.
It was the last time Joey Thomas teed it up representing Lakeville North, and “I definitely thought about that,” he said. “Considering everything that’s going on in the world, I’m happy we got something. I’m a little disappointed I didn’t get to play my senior season, but grateful I could play in this.”
Thomas shook off a little bit of competitive rust to shoot 71 and tie for fourth place, four strokes behind medalist Gunnar Broin of Minnetonka High School.
Registration for the boys and girls tournaments was capped at 114 players to meet social distancing recommendations. Seniors who played in the 2019 MSHSL state tournament received priority for registration through May 20, after which any senior could sign up.
The boys’ field was probably not as deep as the high school state tourney; scores ranged from Broin’s 67 to a 142. But, “it’s just good to see everybody again,” said Lakeville South’s Bennett Thomas. “We’ve grown up playing with all these guys. It’s one day, so just go out and have some fun with the guys you grew up with.”
The Minnesota PGA got a chance to test tournament protocol in the pandemic era when it held the state senior open last week at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood. At Tuesday’s senior showcase, many of the same accommodations were in effect to reduce the number of touchpoints – no rakes in the bunkers, no removing the flagstick, no ball washers or benches. Fist bumps and air handshakes replaced the traditional post-round greeting. Players started in groups of three off the first tee, as opposed to a shotgun start. One player in each group kept score on an app while another had a paper scorecard. Tournament officials wouldn’t take the paper cards once scores were reviewed and verified.
Told he could do whatever he wanted with his scorecard, one early finisher flashed a mischievous smile.
“Burn it,” he said.
Flagsticks had an attachment that, when lifted by a clubhead, pulled the ball out of the hole so players didn’t have to touch any surfaces. “It almost feels like what you do when you play mini-golf, which is kind of funny,” Joey Thomas said. “But it’s what you’ve got to do to be safe.”
Other than tournament officials and a handful of media, players were the only people on the course. Current tournament regulations don’t allow spectators – not even coaches and parents.
“The kids roll with the punches. The parents, on the other hand, it’s been a little more challenging because we can’t allow spectators at this point,” said Jeff “J.D.” Drimel, the PGA Minnesota Section chief executive officer. “It’s difficult for parents who have traveled a long way and have to hang out in the parking lot or read a book. They can’t even go in the clubhouse. We’re very sensitive to that.”
Drimel said the organization is optimistic a limited amount of spectators will be allowed at events in its junior tournaments taking place this summer. “We’re hoping (the no-spectators rule) goes away,” he said. “It could be feasible to have parents walk with their kids.”
The restriction meant Mark Wanous, Eastview High School’s boys golf coach, couldn’t watch his son Sam represent the Lightning for the last time. “He’d want to be out there,” said Sam Wanous, who will play at Winona State University (as will Bennett Thomas). “But those were the rules, and you can’t really fight it. He’s been watching the live scoring on his phone the whole time.”
The top South Suburban Conference player at the boys showcase was Eagan’s Tony Asta, who shot a 2-under 70 to place third. Asta finished with a birdie on the 18th after almost holing his approach shot.
“I’m probably not as sharp because I didn’t get to play in early spring, but now that the courses are open I can get out a lot more, which I have done,” said Asta, who was the South Suburban’s individual champion in 2019 and will play at Minnesota State Mankato. “This is a really cool event. I like the course and it sets up well for me, so I’m glad they put this on.”
Lakeville South’s Gavin Cronkhite, who will play for Division I North Dakota State, tied for fourth after shooting 71. Lakeville North’s Ben Wagenbach shot 74 to tie for 10th place. About 15 players with ties to the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area competed in the senior showcase.
No spectators on the course led to a more laid-back atmosphere for the players. Play also moved much faster than the state tournament – groups were finishing in four hours, which is at least one hour less than would be typical at the MSHSL state tourney.
“We weren’t waiting at all,” said Rosemount senior David Westphal. “It was a lot less stressful today. I thought the tournament was set up perfectly. It went flawlessly.”
Eastview senior Cullen Johnson got to play his final round as a member of the Lightning with Sam Wanous, his teammate. That wasn’t the intention, but tournament organizers didn’t realize they played for the same high school.
“Luck of the draw,” said Johnson, who will play at Augustana University. “What the Minnesota PGA did to put on this tournament was really nice. We didn’t think we were going to have any tournaments until summer, so getting to play together today was really fun.
“This being the state (tournament) course, playing here in June is what we all aspire to do, so when this tournament was announced, I was for sure playing. It was a great opportunity.”
