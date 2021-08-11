High school fishing conference season wraps up

Rosemount duo takes first on Lake Tetonka
The 2021 Minnesota Junior B.A.S.S. Nation conference season wrapped up on Friday, July 23, on Lake Tetonka in Waterville with some familiar names atop the podium.
For the second Southeast Metro Conference Open in a row, Rosemount’s Matt Boerboom and Lance Nelson topped the field of 41 boats. The duo recorded a five-bass weight of 18.16 pounds. All largemouth and smallmouth bass had to be a minimum of 12 inches to be weighed in. A total of 17 boats posted a zero weight.
Also for the second time in as many derbies, Eagan took the runner-up spot, with Riley Paulus and Keenan Wilson weighing in a 13.26-pound bag.
Rosemount’s Ryan Brandel and Jonathan Waschek took third with a 12.28-pound bag.
Boerboom took big bass honors with a 5.29-pound fish.
The conference includes two-angler teams from Eagan, Farmington, Northfield, Randolph and Rosemount.
