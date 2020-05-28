Summer workouts can start in June, but many questions remain
Chad Clendening had to chuckle at the question, even though he knows as well as anybody the issue is no laughing matter.
Technically, the Minnesota State High School League summer waiver period – which allows coaches in many sports to work in-person with their athletes – was to begin Monday, June 1. Clendening, Apple Valley High School’s head football coach, was asked if the Eagles would be ready to go next week.
“I don’t know,” he said. “Right now we’re trying do deal with what we do know, which isn’t that much. There are still so many questions to be answered.”
There's likely going to be a little more time to learn some of the answers. The Minnesota State High School League on Wednesday notified schools that the start of the summer waiver period will be moved from June 1 to June 15. That's subject to approval from the MSHSL board of directors on June 1; approval is expected.
High school coaches and administrators have had to make adjustments on the fly since the coronavirus pandemic struck down sports in mid-March. Now it threatens to encroach on summer programs, which are a vital part of fall sports preparation, especially for football coaches. Teams typically begin installing offenses and defenses in the summer, in advance of fall season practices that begin in August. Many teams travel to out-of-town camps during the waiver period, which this year has been extended through Aug. 7 (no contact between coaches and players is allowed July 3-5).
The pandemic also figures to hinder fundraising, and several local football coaches contacted by the newspaper said it’s likely they will be operating on smaller budgets.
For now, coaches are waiting for direction from their administrators, who are waiting on direction from the MSHSL, which is waiting on direction from the Minnesota Department of Health and governor’s office.
Coaches emphasize controlling things you can control, but as Eagan football coach Nick Johnson said, they can’t control a pandemic. Johnson, in his second year as the Wildcats’ head coach, is trying to build participation in a program that has struggled recently, and not having students in the school since March hasn’t helped. As much as he would like to know when he can resume working with players in person, he knows that answer isn’t available.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Johnson said. “And I have no idea. I don’t think anybody does. I’ve asked my athletic director, Ms. (Sandra) Setter, more questions than she probably wanted to hear from me, We’re all kind of anxiously waiting.”
Lakeville North coach Brian Vossen, whose team won the 2018 Class 6A football championship and reached the semifinals last year, said his team won’t be back on the field for practice next week. He expects few teams will practice next week, even if it’s allowed, adding that June 15 seems a more realistic target date.
“Our kids are still officially in distance learning, and I don’t see us having team activities while online classes are in session,” Vossen said. June 9 is the final day of the fourth quarter for secondary students in the Lakeville district.
Also to be determined is how practices will be conducted, once they start. “Will they start with the whole team on the field, or with groups of 10 to 20 players?” Vossen said.
High school sports in Minnesota were shut down in mid-March, with several winter state tournaments either not completed or not held. The spring season also was wiped out. The last two-plus months were declared a “dead period,” during which coaches could communicate electronically with athletes but could not require them to train, study film or practice in groups.
Coaches have made online workouts available for athletes to use voluntarily. Lakeville North football players work with ETS South Metro, a Lakeville training facility co-owned by Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen.
“ETS really got out in front of this,” Vossen said. “They’ve had voluntary workout sessions six days a week at 7 a.m. that kids could do at home. Forty-five minute sessions in a 10-by-10 box, they called it.”
With the pandemic turning students’ lives upside down, the coaches said the last thing they wanted to do is tie up a lot of their time in online football meetings. Still, they wanted to make sure the students knew the coaches were available if needed.
“Mental health is a big part of this,” Clendening said. “We’ve had some kids tell us they’ve struggled, that they probably haven’t done everything they needed to do academically. That’s OK. If somebody’s struggling, either with academics or something else, we want to know so we can get them some help.”
Vossen said his biggest concern is for seniors who are losing things they won’t get back, such as the final months of their high school careers and traditional graduations.
“Even though they won’t play for me next year, we wanted to make sure the seniors knew they were still part of this program,” Vossen said. “At some point life for the underclassmen will return to something approaching normal, but the seniors have lost some things permanently.”
High school football teams also stand to take a financial hit. Much of what it takes to run a high school program is collected through fundraising and sponsorships. At Lakeville North, for instance, the district pays for some coaching salaries plus helmet reconditioning, but that’s it.
Lakeville North delayed the football program’s golf tournament by two months. Apple Valley does the majority of its fundraising before the season, Clendening said. The Eagles were able to get in their annual flower sale but other fundraising activities are up in the air.
Eagan’s football team uses revenue from bingo and pulltab sales at three local restaurants that haven’t been open to inside service since March. “I’m a little worried about that,” Johnson said. “It’s a significant amount of money.”
Many high school sports programs, including Lakeville North and Apple Valley football, sell cards that offer discounts at local businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. “This might be the year we go to them and say, ‘What can we do for you?’ ” Vossen said.
Through it all, the coaches say they want to emphasize perspective.
“It’s important for the kids to play, but at the same time this is bigger than high school football, college football or pro football,” Vossen said. “We want to make sure we’re sending the right message to the kids.”
