High school anglers bag their limits

Rosemount, Eagan, Farmington teams place in top three on Prior Lake
Local high school fishing teams took the top three places in the Minnesota Junior B.A.S.S. Nation Southeast Metro Conference Open on Friday, July 9, on Prior Lake.
The top three teams all had five-fish limits in their bags. The bass had to be a minimum of 12 inches to be weighed in.
Rosemount’s Matt Boerboom and Lance Nelson won the event with a weight of 15.25 pounds. Eagan, making its high school fishing debut in a Conference Open, placed second, with Patch McMahon and Anthony Wills weighing in 11.07 pounds. Farmington’s Ian Thorberg and Zach Olson took third with 10.97 pounds.
Farmington’s Owen Hammond took big bass honors with a 5.35-pound fish.
There were 44 boats in the competition, each with two anglers aboard. The conference includes teams from Eagan, Farmington, Northfield, Randolph and Rosemount.
The next tournament for the Southeast Metro Conference is July 23 on Tetonka and Sakatah lakes near Waterville.
