Girls hockey team is 8-3-1 and contending in SSC
On Saturday, Burnsville went to Farmington to play a Tigers girls hockey team that has three players who have committed to Division I college programs, one of whom also will skate for the U.S. national Under-18 team later this month.
After the game, the Blaze got back on their bus as 3-0 winners.
Fluke? Not judging by the Blaze’s record (8-3-1) or the verbiage of coach Chris Lepper, who made it clear he doesn’t believe Burnsville is at a talent disadvantage against any team it will play this season.
“I think we have 10 (future) college players on this team,” said Lepper, who’s in his first season coaching the Blaze. “We’re not blessed with 80-some kids trying out, but there’s some depth here. We’re skating three lines 95 to 98 percent of the time. When a kid has had to go out because of an injury, somebody else has stepped in. And our junior varsity is 10-1. We do have a lot of players.”
The Blaze are 4-3-1 in the South Suburban Conference following a 5-4 loss to Lakeville North on Tuesday that saw North score twice in the final two minutes. The loss broke Burnsville's six-game unbeaten streak (5-0-1).
The team has rolled along even as Lepper scrambles to learn the strengths of his players – as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the rest of the SSC teams.
“That’s all because of the kids. They’re bringing me along for the ride,” said Lepper, who coached at Woodbury High School the last six years. “I make the practice schedule, skate around, pass the puck and make sure they get on the bus.”
To be certain, that’s underselling his role, but Lepper said one of his goals when seeking a new coaching job was to find a program that had a solid foundation. Burnsville was 18-8 last season under Tracy Cassano, who’s now head coach at Minnetonka.
Other teams might rely on one line for its scoring, but Burnsville has nine players who have at least one goal and four players with five or more goals. Sophomore forward Sami Bowlby led the team with 10 goals going into Tuesday's game and Katie Katzmarek, another sophomore, had nine goals and a team-high 14 points.
Avery Sawchuk, one of only four seniors on the roster, leads the Burnsville defense.
The biggest story of Burnsville’s first 11 games played out in goal. The Blaze came into the season with one goalie who had varsity experience – junior Maria Widen, who was sidelined because of mononucleosis after playing in the season opener. For the next seven games, Burnsville used a skater, junior Olivia Tilbury, in the net. The Blaze went 4-2-1 in those games.
“Olivia said she played in goal in a couple of JV games last year,” Lepper said. “This year, she had maybe 25 minutes in goalie pads before she played against Coon Rapids in our second game.”
Widen is healthy again and has returned to the Burnsville net. In her first four games, all Burnsville victories, she had a 0.75 goals-against average. She stopped all 28 shots she faced Saturday at Farmington while Katzmarek, Bowlby and Aubrey Nelvin scored the goals. Junior forward Hannah Benfer had two assists.
Lepper said Burnsville was the only job for which he applied, even though it’s a 55-minute, one-way drive from his home. He was familiar with some of the players through his work as a district general manager in the Minnesota Hockey High Performance girls program. “I remembered Burnsville kids as players who showed up every day and wanted to get better,” he said. “They were great kids.”
He also believes there’s some character on the bench, as evidenced by a 3-2 victory over defending Section 3AA champion East Ridge on Nov. 21. Burnsville erased a two-goal deficit by scoring three times in the final 4 minutes, 5 seconds.
“I’ve seen teams get down by two goals and decide, that’s it. They were done with this game,” Lepper said. “Not these kids.”
As the season continues, Lepper said he expects to do less experimenting with lines and systems as Burnsville settles in to make a playoff push. “The girls have told me their goal is to go to the state tournament,” Lepper said before Tuesday’s game at Lakeville North. “But they’re not looking at that right now. They’re looking at playing Lakeville North next, then getting better at practice the next day, and doing that every day until we’re in the playoffs. That’s a really unusual attitude for high school kids.”
Burnsville’s next game is against Hastings in the first round of the Blaze’s invitational tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Burnsville plays South Suburban Conference leader Apple Valley in the second round of the tourney in a game that also will count in the conference standings.
