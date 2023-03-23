Overtime goal sinks chances for repeat championship
Dakota United’s streak of adapted sports PI Division championships ended last weekend, and the Hawks already are intent on starting a new one.
“We have a few players who have already said, ‘Remember this moment. Remember how it feels for next year,’ ” Hawks co-head coach Jake Wypyszynski said following a 4-3 overtime loss to Brainerd in the state floor hockey final. “It hurts because they’re competitive athletes and they want to win. That’s a goal of ours each year, especially after last year when we won the championship.”
Dakota United PI Division teams had won their previous three state tournaments, starting with floor hockey last March and continuing with adapted softball in the spring and adapted soccer in the fall. The Hawks appeared to be in good shape in this year’s state floor hockey final at Bloomington Jefferson High School, leading 2-1 with less than two minutes left in the third period. Brainerd, however, scored with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining to tie the game, setting up overtime with the state championship at stake.
Early in the overtime, a shot by Brainerd’s Aiden Olsen took an odd bounce and appeared to pass through Dakota United goalie Cayden Needham’s wheelchair and into the net. Olsen also scored the tying goal late in the third period.
Wypyszynski and the Dakota United players were philosophical about it. “It’s a life lesson we all need to learn, that we’re not going to win every single time. Hopefully they keep that lesson going past athletics,” Wypyszynski said.
Needham divides his time between goalie and forward, giving him the opportunity to rack up a goal, assist and save in the same period of the championship game. Brainerd took a 2-0 lead in the second period before the Hawks responded with a goal by senior Fiona Sitzmann, with Needham assisting. About a minute later, Needham scored to tie the game. Needham also assisted on Reece Martin’s go-ahead goal with 6:56 remaining in the third period.
Dakota United, a co-op program that includes Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount for PI Division play, finished 10-2 this season, with both losses to Brainerd. The third period of the state championship game was the only time Brainerd (11-0) trailed in a game all season.
Dakota United defeated Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 10-3 in a semifinal game March 18. The previous evening, the Hawks opened the state tournament with an 11-0 shutout of Maple Grove. Needham had four goals and Jae Bahma and Jordan Johnson two each in the Maple Grove game.
The Hawks’ Needham, Sitzmann and Bahma were named to the all-tournament team.
Sitzmann and Johnson are the only seniors on the state tournament roster. The players who will return have a strong head start on the adapted softball season, which starts in a few weeks, because of their bond, Wypyszynski said.
“There are all walks of life that come to be part of this team,” he said. “From the people who play a lot to the people who play roles and cheer on their teammates, they all have each other’s backs. They’re teammates, on and off the court. It’s a family atmosphere, and that’s what we preach.”
Still, the Hawks aren’t going to pretend that an overtime loss in the state championship game doesn’t hurt.
“It does hurt,” Wypyszynski said, “but they should be proud of the way they played, not only in this tournament but all season.”
