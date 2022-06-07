Both state champions complete undefeated seasons
Two programs emerged as the head of the class in the first full high school adapted sports season since 2019: Dakota United in the PI Division and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville in CI.
Dakota United’s 19-6 victory over Anoka-Hennepin in the PI Division softball championship game June 4 completed a season in which the Hawks played in the state championship game in three different sports. After taking second in the adapted soccer tournament last fall, the Hawks won the floor hockey and softball championships.
The Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville Blazing Cats were similarly dominant, winning state championships in soccer and softball and taking second in floor hockey. The Blazing Cats beat New Prague 11-1 in five innings in the CI Division softball championship games.
State adapted softball tournaments were not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic. The Hawks and Blazing Cats successfully defended softball championships their programs won in 2019. With more players in the pipeline, both appear set up to have strong seasons next year, too.
PI Division
Dakota United ninth-grader Cayden Needham is 2-for-2. He has played in two adapted sports seasons for Hawks teams that won state floor hockey and softball titles.
He’s aware of his good fortune and knows success doesn’t always arrive this quickly.
“It’s never been easy. It never will be easy,” said Needham, who plays first base for the Hawks. “That’s just how it is. Sports are meant to be hard and fun.”
There might have been some difficult stretches, but Dakota United had a way of making it look easy. The Hawks completed a 9-0 season with victories over Rochester/Hopkins/Mound Westonka (12-2) and Anoka-Hennepin at the state tournament.
Dakota United, a co-op program that includes Eastview, Apple Valley, Eagan and Rosemount high schools, won its fifth PI Division softball tournament since the Minnesota State High School League began sponsoring adapted sports in the early 1990s. If not for the pandemic, the Hawks might be in the middle of a softball dynasty.
Coach Brett Kosidowski said the 2020 team was good enough to possibly wins state again, but the tournament was canceled. The Hawks went undefeated in the 2021 regular season, but no postseason was held.
“We stayed together as a team over Zooms and stuff like that,” Kosidowski said. “We kept recruiting. We have 18 kids in the lineup, and every single one played in the championship game. They’re all a piece of the puzzle, and that’s what we’ve been working on the last couple of years, making sure we stayed together as a unit.
“Coming into this season we said, now this is a championship-caliber team playing in a season with playoffs again.”
Senior Indigo Jaworski was 4-for-4 with four runs scored in addition to being the winning pitcher. Fiona Sitzmann, a junior shortstop, had three hits in four at-bats.
After initially believing they were the home team for the championship game and taking the field for the first inning, the Hawks were told they actually were the visitors and were at bat. They responded by scoring five runs. Although the game went the full seven innings, their lead was never threatened.
Anoka-Hennepin did have a five-run fifth inning as the Hawks had some uncharacteristic mistakes in the field. They had to remind themselves about their mission statement.
“What we always say at state tournaments is, play the Hawks’ way,” Jaworski said. “Do your best, let stuff slide off if things go awry like they did in the fifth inning.”
Jaworski, Charlie Henderson, Sam Gerten and Alex Jorgenson are the seniors on the Hawks’ roster. Jorgenson, the state PI Division Player of the Year, missed the championship game to attend graduation, but it’s a measure of the Hawks’ depth that they won decisively anyway.
The next wave of Hawks players includes people like Needham, who didn’t know the program existed until this school year.
“I didn’t actually know about it until somebody told me in school,” he said. “It’s been great. It’s amazing winning state championships in two sports. I can’t express how great it’s been.”
Hawks players Sitzmann, Gerten and Jaworski were named to the all-tournament team.
The last time Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville and New Prague met with a state adapted championship on the line, New Prague earned a convincing victory in the floor hockey tournament.
“I think (the Blazing Cats players) probably have moved on from it, but I was thinking about it a little bit,” coach David Diehl said.
The players didn’t appear bothered by it, stringing together hits and playing airtight defense to end the game in five innings. The common thread on offense and defense was the Blazing Cats’ quickness.
“They use their their team speed to be able to get on base and run after the ball super-fast,” Diehl said. “They were able to catch everything.
“Most of our games, they are good fielders. We might have one poor inning where we give up some runs but usually our defense is very good.”
The Blazing Cats outscored three opponents 41-6 to win their third CI Division softball championship. Clarke Ruhland, a sophomore outfielder, hit a three-run homer to end the championship game in the bottom of the fifth. Two more sophomores, Caden Roseth and Riley Deutsch, also had key roles in the offense, Roseth with a homer and Deutsch with two doubles.
J.T. Koczur and Aaron Blood each had three hits and scored three runs as the Blazing Cats defeated South Washington County 15-5 in the first round.
The three victories at the state tournament completed an undefeated (11-0) season for the Blazing Cats. It’s the first time in the program’s three state championship seasons that it went unbeaten.
Going undefeated is “a little bit of a surprise, but they earned it,” Diehl said. “They worked very hard.”
Only two Blazing Cats players – Miller Hertaus and Shane Baker – are seniors, but the team already is on the lookout for additions next year. With three school districts and four high school involved in the co-op, it’s not always easy to get the adapted sports message out to students and parents.
“We do hear that from parents, even though a lot of the information is on the district website,” Diehl said. “It’s just a matter of getting the information to the parents so they know about the program. And we have a couple of kids who are doing recruiting in school, with kids in their classes, so hopefully we can keep building on it.”
They’ll try to promote the Blazing Cats’ philosophy of wanting to win while having fun. “They are very competitive, but there are days where we just have fun and play games other than softball for team building,” Diehl said.
Dakota United defeated the Southern Stars (Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee) 10-9 in the CI Division third-place game to complete a 7-3 season. Thomas Christopherson was 3-for-3 with two runs, and Mark Manwarren had three hits.
Colin Price drove in the go-ahead run in Dakota United’s 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Osseo. New Prague defeated Dakota United 10-7 in the semifinals.
CI Division all-tournament players included Roster, Hertaus and Baker from the Blazing Cats, and Price and Manwarren from Dakota United.
