Hastings pulls away from Apple Valley in second half

Eagles’ offense struggles in 21-0 loss
Apple Valley’s offense continued to have trouble making headway in a 21-0 loss at Hastings on Thursday night.
The Eagles (0-2) had chances with field position in the Suburban Maroon subdistrict football game, starting three possessions in Hastings territory and a fourth near midfield. But they were unable to turn those opportunities into points, finishing with 45 total yards (including minus-6 in the second half) and three first downs.
Hastings (1-1) had 59 snaps to Apple Valley’s 33 and eventually wore down the Eagles’ defense. The Raiders rushed for 228 yards, with junior running back Payton Burow gaining 103.
The key moments in the game came late in the second quarter. With the game scoreless, Apple Valley took over at the Hastings 34-yard line following a 9-yard punt. The Eagles came up about a foot short on a fourth-down run, turning it over on downs. Hastings then drove 76 yards in seven plays, finishing with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Axel Arnold to Jonathan Bezdicek with 16 seconds left in the first half.
The Raiders scored on their first possession of the second half and added their final touchdown with 6 minutes, 11 seconds remaining on a 6-yard pass from Arnold to Stephen Reifenberger.
Senior running back Conner Elliott gained 30 yards for Apple Valley in addition to seeing significant time on defense at linebacker.
Apple Valley will seek its first victory Friday, Sept. 17, at Bloomington Jefferson. The Eagles’ first home is scheduled for Sept 24 against Cretin-Derham Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.