Happy to stand with the ‘proud nerds’

Emily Plotnik succeeded in various roles at Lakeville North
Emily Plotnik always admired students who had the courage, confidence and drive to excel in several areas of high school. “Proud nerds,” she called them.
Now she’s one of them.
She graduates from Lakeville North High School this week with an extensive record of achievement – one that makes her ideally suited for the school’s Triple A Award, which recognizes students who have excelled academically as well as in athletics and fine arts. Plotnik is one of two North seniors to received the award along with Sam Anderson.
Plotnik participated in speech and competed in golf and tennis at Lakeville North. Recently she responded to several questions from Sun Thisweek Newspapers about her high school experience and her future.
Keeping in mind that just about everything right now is subject to change, can you tell me about your post-high school plans, what you plan to study and if you intend to compete in sports?
I plan to double major in biology and communications at University of Nebraska Lincoln on a pre-dental track. While I won’t compete in varsity athletics, I look forward to exploring intramurals and clubs.
What was your reaction to winning the Triple A Award and what does it mean to you personally?
I was so ecstatic and humbled to receive the Triple A Award. Growing up, I always admired those who were confident enough to not only be athletes, but proud nerds as well. I set a goal to be someone who could be this role model and it inspired me to get involved in anything and everything I could. I’ve striven to be as well-rounded a person I can be and this award validated that.
In addition to golf and tennis, my understanding is you were also on the speech team. How did that come about, and how did participating in speech help prepare you for the future?
Speech began as an opportunity to overcome my fear of public speaking but evolved into an outlet for my creativity. I have found my best friends, met my strongest role models and developed my sense of self-worth in this activity. Speech taught me what it means to hold my head high and be unwavering in pursuit of my dreams.
Is there somebody at Lakeville North (teacher, coach, administrator, counselor, etc.) who you consider particularly instrumental in what you achieved as a student?
All of the adults at my school have been so fantastic and supportive. However, to name one, I especially appreciated Ms. Clark, my AP Human Geography and APUSH (Advanced Placement U.S. History) teacher. She would always ask how my tennis match, golf tournament or speech competition went even when I wasn’t her student anymore. Her attentiveness and genuine kindness motivates me to be a better person myself.
Any idea yet what you will pursue as a career?
My interest in biomedical sciences paired with my passion to be around people inspired me to pursue a career in dentistry.
The class of 2020 has dealt with unprecedented circumstances. You and your sister (Olivia, also a Lakeville North senior) didn’t get to be in the building with your classmates for the final two months of the school year, you transitioned 100 percent to learning at home, missed your final season of high school golf, and there won’t be a traditional graduation ceremony. How did you go about dealing with all of these things over which you had little if any control?
Learning that I, along with the rest of the graduating class, would not be able to experience the final and best moments of high school was difficult to say the least. From those final seasons to capstone ceremonies, I am saddened that I won’t get to close the book properly. While these milestones will be missed, I am grateful to be surrounded by such a supportive community. Teachers have sent care packages, coaches have reached out with letters and friends and family have been there to support me through every confusing twist and turn. At the end of the day, I find comfort in and am humbled by all of the incredible people in my life.
