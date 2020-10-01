Happy to be back: Football fields bustling with activity

Eagan coaches, players believe improved numbers could spark turnaround
With less than two weeks until the season opener, Eagan’s football players could sense things were getting real.
“I’ve seen a rise in intensity since Monday,” said safety Colby Sorensen, who will be one of the Wildcats’ captains. “The last couple of weeks (during voluntary workouts before football season was returned to the fall) were laid-back and mellow because the coaches didn’t want to ride us out in the off-season.
“But now that we’ve flipped the switch and this is the actual season, the practices have definitely gotten a little harder and we’ve gotten more into the football conditioning that everybody’s used to.”
Like all other Minnesota high school teams, the Wildcats are scrambling to prepare after the Minnesota State High School League’s decision Sept. 21 to reinstate fall football after the season had been moved to spring because of COVID-19 concerns. Many schools were already going through three weeks of voluntary practices the MSHSL had approved in anticipation of a spring season. The first day of “official” workouts was Monday, and teams can begin playing games Oct. 9.
Eagan will be at Farmington for opening night of its six-game regular season.
When the Wildcats returned to the field for voluntary practice Sept. 14, assuming their first game was six months away, “they were significantly more engaged than I expected,” second-year head coach Nick Johnson said. “They did a phenomenal job with the summer stuff we could do. They did some really good things in late July, and (in September) they were just really excited about getting back out here.
“We talked every day about how things are going to change, no matter what. What we expect right now is going to be different later. Sure enough, things did change. Now we’re going to turn the page and get ready to play Farmington next week.”
The Wildcats are anxious for the season to start, for several reasons. They will play home games at a renovated Wildcat Stadium, which is receiving its finishing touches but will be ready for the football home opener Oct. 15 against Anoka. They’re also eager to end the varsity team’s 23-game losing streak that stretches to September 2017.
“First, we want to win a game,” Sorensen said. “I haven’t experienced a varsity win yet. Our bigger goal is to win out. I know that’s a high goal, but with the shortened schedule we shouldn’t have any other goals besides winning all of our games.”
In an era where high schools are struggling to keep up their football participation numbers, Johnson said the Wildcats have had a turnout increase of more than 30 percent. There are 130-135 players out this year, up about 35 from 2019. Eagan couldn’t field a 10th-grade team last year because the sophomores the Wildcats did have needed to go to varsity and junior varsity teams in dire need of depth.
This year there are 60 juniors in the program, a number of whom play other sports but had avoided football until now. They need to be brought up to speed on the Wildcats’ schemes, but “I think overall athleticism compared to other teams will give us an edge,” Sorensen said.
If enough of the newcomers can play it could prevent the Wildcats from having to use a lot of two-way starters, which usually spells trouble in a big-school conference such as the South Suburban.
“The goal is to have no one going both ways,” Johnson said. “I think we’re looking good for that, although obviously injuries could change things. Now we have competition at practice. Maybe guys aren’t as comfortable as they used to be, which is good. I like the direction it’s going.”
Newcomers could help on defense, where Eagan has fewer returning starters. The offensive players have had more time to absorb the flexbone option that Eagan has installed, and Johnson said the coaches now have a better understanding of the type of athletes needed to run it.
“I think our defense will be good,” Johnson said. “We have athletes over there who can do some things, but if we can keep it where they’re not out there all the time, we’ll be a lot better.”
Upon hearing in August that football was moving to spring, Sorensen said the Wildcat players were disappointed but grateful the season wasn’t being canceled. If they couldn’t play this fall, at least they could work on conditioning and football skills, he said.
But now that football is back on, “we’re super-happy and optimistic about the season ahead,” Sorensen said.
