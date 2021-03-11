Farmington defeats North to go 6-0 in league
Farmington completed an undefeated run through South Suburban Conference gymnastics last Friday, saving the best for last with a victory over defending state Class AA champion Lakeville North.
The conference title is Farmington’s first in gymnastics since joining the South Suburban in 2014, and the Tigers’ score in their 143.675-138.225 victory over North is their highest since becoming SSC members.
The Tigers have moved up to eighth in the state coaches association Class AA rankings.
Most of what ultimately became Farmington’s winning margin was built on balance beam, where the Tigers came out more than three points ahead. Farmington gymnasts took five of the top six places on beam, while Lakeville North had only one score above 7.8.
Farmington also was ahead by more than one point on floor exercise and vault, while Lakeville North had an advantage of about two-tenths of a point on uneven parallel bars.
Lakeville North’s Kaitlyn Nguyen won the all-around Friday, scoring 37.075 points. She also won vault (9.575), bars (9.4) and floor (9.475), while finishing third on beam (8.625).
Isabelle Anderson of Farmington was the beam winner with 9.225. She placed second on floor (9.35) and all-around (36.35). Kinsley Taylor of Farmington was third all-around (35.50) and second on bars (8.925).
Libby Bolton of Farmington was runner-up to Nguyen on vault with 9.475 and third on floor exercise. Madison Ask was runner-up on beam, scoring 8.9.
Other top scorers for Lakeville North included Abby Kvale, who had 9.0 on bars to place second to Nguyen; Abbey Sherman, who was fifth on vault; and Emma Hoffacker, fifth on bars.
Looking ahead
Local teams are preparing for section competition that takes place next week.
Farmington and No. 4 Owatonna are the top-ranked teams at the Section 1AA meet scheduled for Saturday, March 20, in Northfield. Rosemount also will compete in the Section 1 meet.
Lakeville North, ranked 20th in Class AA, will defend its championship at the Section 2 meet Thursday, March 18, at Bloomington Jefferson High School. New Prague, at No. 11, is the top-ranked team in the section. Lakeville South also will compete for the 2AA title.
Eagan and Apple Valley/Eastview will go to the Section 3AA meet Friday, March 19, at Park High School in Cottage Grove. Eagan, ranked 14th in the state, and 16th-ranked East Ridge are among the top contenders for the team championship.
Section team champions and individual qualifiers will advance to the state Class AA meet March 27 at Champlin Park High School. The state meet will be conducted in two sessions; athletes from sections 1, 2 and 3 will compete in the 6 p.m. session.
Lakeville North’s Nguyen has a season-high all-around score of 37.975, which ranks second in the metro area. Hannah Maccarone of Eagan (37.1) and Avery Doman of Rosemount (36.75) also have top-20 scores. Maccarone has the top reported score on vault with 9.75 and Nguyen is first on beam with 9.725.
