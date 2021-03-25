Gymnastics: Tigers finish second in Section 1AA

Five Farmington athletes advance to state meet
Farmington accomplished its goal of peaking in the Section 1AA gymnastics meet, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the Tigers the team championship.
They scored a season-high 145.55 points in the section meet March 20 in Northfield. The sixth-ranked Tigers were nine-tenths of a point behind No. 4 Owatonna, which scored 146.45. Owatonna advances to the state Class AA team competition Saturday, March 27, at Champlin Park High School.
Five gymnasts from Farmington and two from Rosemount qualified individually for state. The Class AA competition will take place in two sessions Saturday, with the Tiger and Irish gymnasts competing in the 6 p.m. session.
The top four finishers competed in the same session at the eight-team Section 1AA meet – Owatonna, Farmington, Northfield (143.325 points) and Rosemount (140.00). Farmington had the highest team scores on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, but Owatonna made up the difference on balance beam, scoring 36.925 points to the Tigers’ 35.225.
Rosemount finished fourth on each event.
Owatonna’s balance was such that the Huskies won the team championship without having any of the top three all-around gymnasts. Adison Dack of Northfield (38.10), Avery Doman of Rosemount (36.975) and Isabelle Anderson of Farmington (36.675) took the top three spots to advance to the state all-around competition.
Dack also was first on bars and tied for first on vault and floor. Emerson Marken of Farmington competed in only two events at the section meet, but scored 9.425 on balance beam to earn a place at state.
Doman’s top finish in an individual event was on bars, where she scored 9.05 to take third. Anderson was section runner-up on bars with 9.175.
Farmington’s Libby Bolton and Kinsley Taylor earned chances to compete at state on vault. Bolton was in a tie with Dack and Halle Theis of Owatonna for first place, with each scoring 9.575. Taylor was fourth with 9.525.
Sarah McCormick of Farmington finished fourth on bars with 8.725 and earned a spot at the state meet. Bolton scored 9.65 on vault to tie for first with Dack. Faith Green of Rosemount was third with 9.525 and qualified for state in the event, as did Farmington’s Taylor (fourth, 9.475).
Section 2AA
Two-time defending state champion Lakeville North will not get a chance for three in a row after finishing second at the Section 2AA gymnastics meet last week in Bloomington.
New Prague is the new section champion after scoring 142.875 points March 18 at Bloomington Jefferson High School. The Trojans had the best team score on floor exercise and were second in the other three events.
Lakeville North had the top team scores on uneven bars and balance beam and placed second overall with 141.75. Lakeville South was third with 140.325.
Several gymnasts from the Lakeville schools qualified individually for the Class AA state meet at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Champlin Park High School. That group includes Lakeville North junior Kaitlyn Nguyen, who was Section 2 all-around champion with 37.35 points, and Lakeville South sophomore Ella Erickson, third all-around with 35.45.
Nguyen was first on bars (9.3) and floor (9.375) and placed second on vault (9.425) and beam (9.25). Erickson had a second-place finish on floor with 9.175.
South gymnasts Autumn Schmidt (35.35) and Alexa Drew (35.20) were fourth and fifth in the all-around just behind Erickson, who claimed the final state qualifying spot. Schmidt did, however, advance on bars with a fourth-place score of 8.875, and Drew earned a place at state by winning balance beam with 9.4.
Lakeville North’s Abby Kvale (bars) and Emma Hoffacker (beam) were within one-tenth of a point of advancing to state.
Section 3AA
Eagan scored 146.075 points at the Section 3AA gymnastics meet at Park of Cottage Grove to qualify for the state meet as a team for the first time.
Apple Valley/Eastview finished third with 133.65. Abbie Swanson will return to the state meet as an individual qualifier after finishing fourth on uneven bars with 9.0.
Lexie Ressmeyer finished fourth on floor exercise with 9.4, one place from advancing to state. Kailey Renn was fifth on balance beam with 9.025.
Swanson will compete in the second session of the state Class AA meet at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Champlin Park High School.
