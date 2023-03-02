3 South athletes compete in all-around; Eagan's Eklund 4th on beam
For Lakeville South’s gymnasts, there was no escaping the disappointment of not qualifying for the state meet as a team. Three Cougars concentrated on the next-best thing – having a blast at the state individual meet.
“Once we make it here, it’s kind of to just have fun,” South junior Alexa Drew said after the Class AA individual competition Feb. 25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. “Do what we know how to do. Enjoy every second and do your best.”
Drew and teammates Ella Erickson and Autumn Schmidt competed in the all-around at the Class AA meet. Erickson, a senior, placed eighth with 36.5 points, narrowly missing a state medal. Drew (36.025) and Schmidt (35.625) were 15th and 19th.
St. Cloud senior Taylar Schaefer won the all-around 38.50 as well as each individual event.
Contrary to what casual fans might assume, the state individual meet is not the most pressure-packed day of the gymnastics season. Instead, gymnasts can go out and perform without worrying about how it might affect their team’s score.
“I could see there being a lot of pressure at team state,” Erickson said. “With individual it’s like, you got here, you’re already in the top 50. Just go out and have fun.”
That’s not to say the Cougars were happy with missing team state. They were ranked first in Class AA for a while this season and were No. 2 entering the Section 1AA meet, where they were runners-up to Owatonna. Lakeville South struggled on balance beam, allowing Owatonna to open a lead that the Cougars couldn’t overcome.
Making the state team competition was “one of our big goals this year,” Lakeville South head coach Dusty Rotegard said. “The consolation prize was getting three all-arounders here. Alexa got a medal and we had a couple of girls on the cusp of making the podium. So it was still a very, very successful year.”
Drew earned a third-place medal on vault, scoring 9.6 on the first of two attempts. She was just a quarter of a point behind runner-up NyahSimone Britt of Hopkins. Schaefer’s winning score was 9.825.
Rotegard said vault has been a consistently strong event for Drew all season, and Drew agreed. “I was pretty confident I’d be able to medal walking into this,” she said. “Anything can happen, so I was ready for it not to happen. But I’m very grateful that it did.”
Drew, the Section 1AA all-around champion, also had a ninth-place finish on floor exercise, scoring 9.325. Erickson’s best individual event finish was on balance beam, where she scored 9.1. Schmidt’s highest finish was on uneven bars, where she took 13th in 9.175.
The three Lakeville South gymnasts all previously competed at state in at least one event, and juniors Drew and Schmidt are looking forward to having a chance to return next year. This year’s state meet probably spells the end of competitive gymnastics for Erickson, who will compete in track and field at Minnesota State Mankato.
“Every year it seems like my body needs a little more time to recover,” Erickson said. “I’m excited about track, but it’s definitely sad because gymnastics has been such a big part of my life.”
In 2023-24, Drew and Schmidt will lead a Lakeville South team looking to fill the one gap in its resume. “We’re losing eight seniors, and they’re going to be tough to replace,” Rotegard said. “And, obviously, a big captain (Erickson). But we have some younger ones coming in to fill that void as well as two leaders that are coming back, so hopefully we can reach that goal next year.”
Eagan
Eagan junior Jaeleigh Eklund, competing at the state meet for the first time, won a Class AA medal for fourth place on balance beam, scoring 9.375 points. Class AA all-around champion Taylar Schaefer of St. Cloud also won beam with 9.575.
Senior Gwen Paolello qualified on floor exercise and vault. She scored 9.275 on floor to finish 16th and 9.2 on vault for 34th place.
Lakeville North
Juniors Emma Hoffacker and Mya Varholdt competed at state in one event each. Varholdt placed 26th on floor exercise with 9.175. Hoffacker scored 8.875 on uneven bars to place 30th.
Farmington
Senior Kinsley Taylor led the Farmington state contingent of three gymnasts with an eighth-place finish on uneven bars, where she scored 9.225.
Emerson Marken, a junior, scored 8.7 on balance beam to finish 27th. Macyn Hins, also a junior, finished 35th on floor exercise with 9.075.
Rosemount
Juniors Alexa Erzar, Amelia Sell and Faith Green represented the Irish at the state Class AA meet.
Erzar had the Irish’s best finish, a ninth place on balance beam with 9.25 points. Sell scored 8.25 to finish 40th.
Green took 17th on floor with 9.25 and 27th on vault with 9.275.
Apple Valley/Eastview
Ninth-grader Lauren Heidemann finished 25th on uneven bars in her state meet debut, scoring 8.90.
