Rosemount boys finish 5th in meet that attracted some of Midwest’s best teams
Some of the top high school cross country teams in the Midwest competed at the Roy Griak Invitational last week, and several local squads ran right with them.
Rosemount, ranked second in Minnesota’s Class 3A, placed fifth of 47 teams in the Griak Invitational Gold Division, regarded as the stronger of two divisions for high school runners. The top two spots were claimed by Iowa schools – Sioux City North and Dowling Catholic of West Des Moines. Taking third was Wayzata, the top-ranked team in Class 3A. Rosemount was 30 points ahead of sixth-place St. Paul Highland Park, which is ranked first in Minnesota Class 2A.
Lakeville North, ranked fourth in Class 3A, came in 12th in the Gold Division at the Griak meet, held Sept. 24 at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. No. 12-ranked Lakeville South came in 20th.
Farmington came in eighth in the girls Gold Division, won by Olathe (Kansas) West. The Tigers were one of five Minnesota schools in the top nine of the 45-team Gold meet. Top Minnesota team in the Gold Division was St. Paul Highland Park, currently ranked third in Minnesota’s Class 2A.
Lakeville South finished 15th and Rosemount 34th in the girls Gold Division meet.
Farmington finished 10th in the boys Maroon Division meet, in which 50 schools competed. Lakeville North finished 23rd in the girls Maroon race.
The Roy Griak Invitational is a combined college-high school meet, including men’s and women’s Division I races and combined Division II/Division III races. Minnesota won the women’s Division I team competition.
The event returned after a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Last year at the high school level in Minnesota, no more than three teams were allowed to compete in the same location at the same time.
Minnesota runners were medalists in the high school Gold Division meets. Taking first in the boys 5-kilometer race was Minneapolis Southwest sophomore Sam Scott, who finished in 15 minutes, 49.3 seconds, about seven seconds ahead of the runner-up. St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer ran to a 10-second victory in the girls Gold race, finishing in 17:48.5.
Sioux City North had three individuals in the boys top 20 who helped carry their team to the Griak Gold Division championship. Rosemount maintained a tighter pack, with its first and fifth runners separated by only about 25 seconds. The Irish’s seventh runner was within 45 seconds of their first.
Rosemount junior Will Harder was 34th overall and 31st among runners in the team competition, finishing in 17:08.0. Two more juniors, George Edgar and Joe McNeil, were 52nd and 59th among the team competitors. Cole Adams (69th) and Eli Doran (83rd), both seniors, also counted toward the Irish’s team total.
Andrew Casey (16:43.0) was 19th among team competitors to lead Lakeville North. Niko Angel was 28th in 17:00.7. Ethan Starfield (35th, 17:09.7) and Alberto Fuentes (45th, 17:15.2) led Lakeville South’s boys.
Sophomores Marianah Scott (40th, 20:00.3) and Mackenzy Lippold (42nd, 20:02.8) led Farmington to eighth in the girls Gold Division. Eighth-grader Sophia Venning was 52nd among runners in the team competition.
Ninth-grader Claire Vukovics was the top runner for Lakeville South, finishing 35th among team competition runners in 19:55.3. Rosemount junior Taylor Heimerl was 82nd in 20:43.9.
Farmington sophomore Mason Sullivan ran 17:37.8 in the boys Maroon Division race to finish 22nd among team competitors. Seventh-grader Savanna Varbanov was top runner for Lakeville South in the girls Maroon race, finishing in 20:43.4 to place 30th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.